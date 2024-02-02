 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Liam Coen set to become Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Stoops will be looking for his fifth offensive coordinator in fifth years.

By Adam Haste
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 New Mexico State at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After his first year at Kentucky, offensive coordinator Liam Coen was a shocking loss for the staff after Sean McVay hired Coen as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator.

That season did not go as well as expected, and Coen found himself back in Lexington for his second stint as the Wildcats’ OC.

Unfortunately, history has repeated itself as Coen is once again on his way out after just one season in Lexington.

It was reported on January 31st that Coen would be interviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator position.

Now we know that the Bucs have made their pick. Coen will be heading to Tampa, and the Cats will be looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in four years.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the news first.

Despite the offensive frustrations at times this season, Coen finished the 2023 season ranked No. 23 in red zone touchdown percentage, No. 40 in yards per play, and No. 51 in points per drive. All improvements from 2022.

Now, Mark Stoops will be looking for another new hire as offensive coordinator.

