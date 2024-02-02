Liam Coen set to become Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

After his first year at Kentucky, offensive coordinator Liam Coen was a shocking loss for the staff after Sean McVay hired Coen as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator.

That season did not go as well as expected, and Coen found himself back in Lexington for his second stint as the Wildcats’ OC.

Unfortunately, history has repeated itself as Coen is once again on his way out after just one season in Lexington.

It was reported on January 31st that Coen would be interviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator position.

Now we know that the Bucs have made their pick. Coen will be heading to Tampa, and the Cats will be looking for their fourth offensive coordinator in four years.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the news first.

The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/ijwtJel2RE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2024

Despite the offensive frustrations at times this season, Coen finished the 2023 season ranked No. 23 in red zone touchdown percentage, No. 40 in yards per play, and No. 51 in points per drive. All improvements from 2022.

Now, Mark Stoops will be looking for another new hire as offensive coordinator.