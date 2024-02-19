John Calipari gives injury update on Tre Mitchell

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a huge win over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, and they did so without senior forward Tre Mitchell.

After suffering a shoulder injury against Ole Miss last week, Mitchell is still in the process of recovering from that while also managing his previous back issues. According to John Calipari, the talented forward has not yet returned to practice.

“He did not practice today… but he’s getting better,” said Coach Cal.

Mitchell has now missed three of the last four games with both a shoulder and a back injury.

To this point in the season, Mitchell is averaging 12 points per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3. He is also adding 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

However, even before this absence, it was clear that Mitchell was being affected by the back injury.

Against Arkansas, Florida, and Tennessee, Mitchell was a combined 5/23 from the field, by far his worst stretch of the season.

For Kentucky to make the run to end this season that all of BBN wants, a healthy Mitchell will be a key piece to making that happen. We have seen his importance to this roster, and the first priority is getting him healthy.

With games against LSU and Alabama on the docket for the week, at this point, seeing Mitchell suit up against the Tigers in Baton Rouge might be a long shot, but they will need him against the Tide.

Saying this, having him as close to 100% as possible for March is more important, so hopefully, the training staff gets him there in the coming weeks.

This storyline continues to be one to monitor.

