Monday Headlines: Kentucky in the New College Basketball Rankings

Kentucky Basketball has been nothing short of a rollercoaster the last few weeks.

Before last Tuesday, the Wildcats were losers of three of four with all losses coming at Rupp Arena. But in the last week, Kentucky has played masterful defense and shown toughness in their two wins over Ole Miss as well as No. 13 Auburn.

The team’s win over Ole Miss was a must-win of the season and so was their victory over Auburn if the team had any hopes of a double-bye in next month’s SEC Tournament. Their resume is now much improved for the NCAA Tournament, and the Wildcats have momentum to ride as they prepare for this week’s slate of games.

First up, Kentucky will hit the road once more for a matchup at LSU on Wednesday. LSU narrowly beat South Carolina over the weekend, so they’ll have plenty of confidence. And while the Wildcats are significant favorites, no victory comes easy in SEC play.

On Saturday, head coach John Calipari and his team will host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide. They’ve been an offensive juggernaut as of late, scoring at least 100 points in each of their last two games. Kentucky’s defense has been pretty good over the last week, but will really be tested on Saturday.

Looking at the analytics, the Wildcats are ranked 21st at KenPom (offense is 7th and defense is 80th), 18th at EvanMiya, 20th at BartTorvik, and 18th at DRatings.

Check back here later as we learn where Kentucky stands in the other college basketball rankings and analytics. And let us know where you think the Cats should be ranked!

Tweet(s) of the Day

Ball hawk. @reed_sheppard has gotten 5+ steals in three of the last four games. pic.twitter.com/2rXuZWfOG4 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 18, 2024

His instincts are incredible.

According to BartTorvik, UKs adjusted defensive efficiency this week was 78.8 pts per 100 possessions. For context, that's 4th best over that span and is a full 7 pts per 100 possessions better than the season average for Houston, the number 1 defense in the country. — Matt Slusser (@Slushie88) February 18, 2024

What a turnaround.

Headlines

Game of Firsts: Two Wildcats Homer in First Career Game – UK Athletics

A pair of Kentucky freshmen clobbered homers in their first collegiate games to lead the Wildcats to a 9-3 series-sweeping road win at USC Upstate.

Kentucky Holds Off Florida on Sunday – UK Athletics

In front of more than 90 women’s basketball alumnae, Kentucky snapped it’s skid by beating Florida 81-77 at Rupp Arena.

Did Doubters Help Inspire Cats Against Auburn? - Vaught’s Views

They played arguably their best game of the season.

SEC Tournament double-bye window has opened up for UK - KSR

Can’t let off the gas now.

Kentucky is finalist for top-200 OL Mason Short - KSR

This would be nice for new offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

