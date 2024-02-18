Game Glance and Poll: Kentucky travels to LSU and hosts top-15 Alabama

This Kentucky Wildcats team is capable of producing just about any outcome, so nobody was sure what to expect when the Cats tipped off at No. 13 Auburn on Saturday evening.

Even the most optimistic fans probably didn’t see a scenario where UK started the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back.

But that’s exactly what happened, and after beating the Tigers 70-59, it’ll be up to John Calipari to keep this group trending in the right direction, particularly on the defensive end.

Holding a top-15 opponent to under 60 points on their home floor isn’t something we’ve seen from Kentucky this season, so showing they at least have be ability to lock down to that degree is significant.

All of that positivity and the Cats played yet another game without being at full strength. The status of Tre Mitchell heading into this week is still uncertain.

The next time UK takes the floor, it’ll be in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. ESPN will have the broadcast coverage for another (blah) 9 PM tip-off.

The LSU Tigers have a lousy 13-12 record on the season but are a respectable 5-7 in conference play. And, of course, they’ll be coming off their biggest win of the season, knocking off the No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks 64-63 on the road on Saturday.

You have to assume spirits surrounding the LSU program will be at all-time highs when UK takes the floor in front of another wild crowd on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Jordan Wright leads the Tigers in scoring, rebounding, and assists. He’s averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the season and is a major part of what LSU does.

Former Wildcat Daimion Collins is now a junior for LSU, but his first season in Baton Rouge has been marred by injury. He hasn’t played since December 29th while averaging 4.3 points and 2.2 boards per game in six appearances.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at LSU Tigers

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Time: 9:00 PM EST on February 21st, 2024

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: UK Sports Network

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 59.8% chance of achieving victory, while KenPom is at 63%, and EvanMiya is at 63.3%

Early Predictions: KenPom projects an 84-80 win for the Cats, while EvanMiya is also going with an 84-80 victory for Kentucky.

Things will get no easier for the Cats’ weekend matchup as they’ll welcome a top-15 team to Lexington.

No. 15 Alabama will bring their potent offense inside Rupp Arena on Saturday, February 24th, for what should be a wildly entertaining 4 PM slot with Kentucky on national TV.

CBS will the broadcast coverage, giving Kentucky a chance at a highly visible statement win.

The Crimson Tide are 18-7 on the season and first place in the SEC with a record of 10-2 in league play. However, they’re only a game ahead of Tennessee (19-6 overall and 9-3 in SEC), while South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, and Kentucky are within two games.

Senior guard Mark Sears is a top-20 scorer in the nation, bolstering a 20.6 point-per-game average. His crafty, veteran style will be a handful for UK to stop and will be a committee effort.

Like Auburn, Bama is one of the deeper teams in the nation and currently has nine players averaging at least 10 minutes per game (Auburn has 10).

Bama’s offense is as lethal as anyone in the nation as they pour in over 90 per game.

If you’re a big possession-by-possession critique of UK’s defense, you may want to remind yourself to take it easy on Saturday evening.

Saying this, if the same defense that showed up at Auburn shows up again at Rupp this week, anything is possible.

Game: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

Location: Rupp Arena

Time: 4 pm ET on February 24th

TV Channel: CBS

Online Stream: CBS Sports

Replay: CBS Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio: UK Sports Network

Odds: ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Alabama a 61.8% chance of achieving victory, while KenPom is at 57% for the Tide, and EvanMiya is at 57.5% for the road team.

Early Predictions: KenPom projects a 91-89 win for the Tide, while EvanMiya is going with a 90-88 victory for Bama.

How do you see this week playing out for the Cats? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!