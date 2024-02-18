SEC Power Rankings after Week 7 of conference play

Another week, another new number one in the rankings!

Alabama answered the call this week reclaiming the top overall spot. However, there was a lot of movement throughout the rankings as we had some very interesting results in another wild week in the SEC.

Here is how the SEC Power Rankings stand after Week 7:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (18-7, 10-2)

Previous Rank: 2

Alabama only had one game this week, but it was a tough matchup against a very solid Texas A&M squad. However, the Tide took care of business at home as they rolled over the Aggies getting the 100-75 win. This is a big week for the Tide as they face a tough Florida team before hitting the road to face Kentucky.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 9-3)

Previous Rank: 3

Tennessee didn’t have the toughest week on paper, but they still had to show up and take care of business. That is exactly what they did as they rolled over Arkansas 92-63 and followed that up with an 88-53 win over Vanderbilt. This week they will see a struggling Missouri team before returning home to face Texas A&M.

3. South Carolina Gamecocks (21-5, 9-4)

Previous Rank: 1

The Gamecocks did not have a very good week after taking over the No. 1 spot in last week’s rankings. USC lost on the road against Auburn 101-61 and then returned home to drop both games this week in a 64-63 loss to LSU. They will look to get back on track this week with a road game against Ole Miss.

4. Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4)

Previous Rank: 5

When looking at the rest of their season, Kentucky might have had the most impressive week out of anyone in the SEC. The Cats had been giving up so many points to their opponents, and in a lot of cases recently, they couldn’t outscore them. This week, however, the Cats picked it up defensively in a dramatic way as they held Ole Miss to 63 points in the 75-63 win and Auburn to just 59 points in the 70-59 road win.

Now they, get set for another road trip as they head to LSU before returning home to face league-leader Alabama. While Kentucky can’t afford to look past LSU, Saturday vs. the Tide is easily one of the biggest games of the 2024 SEC season. And Kentucky pretty much has to win to have any hope of winning the league’s regular-season crown, as a loss could put them three games behind the Tide with only four games remaining after Saturday.

5. Auburn Tigers (20-6, 9-4)

Previous Rank: 4

The Tigers took care of business in a huge way on Wednesday as they defeated South Carolina 101-61. However, the Tigers’ long home winning streak came to an end on Saturday night as they fell 70-59 to a surging Kentucky team. Auburn now turns their attention to a road matchup with Georgia next Saturday.

6. Florida Gators (18-7, 8-4)

Previous Rank: 8

The Gators had to take care of business this week after their massive win over Auburn and that is exactly what they did. Florida got the 82-80 win over LSU on Tuesday and followed that with a road win 88-82 over Georgia. We will learn a lot about the Gators on Wednesday as they travel to face Alabama.

7. Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 6-6)

Previous Rank: 6

Tuesday night was a tough one for the Rebels as they went on the road and got the first taste of Kentucky’s improved defense in a 75-63 loss. They did follow that up with a narrow home win, 79-76, over Missouri. However, the Rebels are not playing their best basketball right now as we enter the home stretch of the regular season.

8. Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6)

Previous Rank: 9

One game and one win for the Bulldogs this week as they defeated Arkansas at home 71-67. The Bulldogs have two very winnable games this week against Ole Miss and LSU that, if they can win, will rise even further up the rankings.

9. LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7)

Previous Rank: 10

The Tigers were a missed jumper away from having a massive week. They defeated Soth Carolina on the road on Saturday 64-63. Unfortunately, earlier in the week the Tigers fell 82-80 to Florida but had a chance late in that one to get two massive wins. We will learn a lot about the Tigers this week as Kentucky comes to town.

10. Texas A&M Aggies (15-10, 6-6)

Previous Rank: 7

A disastrous week for the Aggies as they dropped their Tuesday night matchup against Vanderbilt 74-73. They followed that up by getting dominated by Alabama in a 100-75 road loss to the Tide. The Aggies will have a home game with Arkansas this week before hitting the road to face Tennessee.

11. Georgia Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8)

Previous Rank: 12

The Bulldogs only had one matchup this week, but it was a home game against a team that they had on the ropes in their first meeting this season. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, they dropped their second game with Florida as well in an 88-82 loss. They will look to get back on track Wednesday with a game against Vanderbilt before a home game with Auburn.

12. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9)

Previous Rank: 11

Two games and two more losses for the Razorbacks as they fell 92-63 against Tennessee and 71-67 against Mississippi State. Things don’t get much easier with a road trip to Texas A&M up next.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores (7-18, 2-10)

Previous Rank: 13

Vandy picked up another SEC win as they defended home court against Texas A&M getting the 74-73 victory. Celebrations were short-lived, though, as they fell 88-53 to Tennessee on Saturday.

14. Missouri Tigers (8-1, 0-12)

Previous Rank: 14

At least the Tigers only had one game to lose this week as they fell 79-76 on the road against Ole Miss. Unfortunately for them, their next game is against Tennessee.