Kentucky hits a feat not seen since the 2019-20 team

Kentucky Basketball fans haven’t forgotten how well their Wildcats were playing before the country was shut down due to COVID-19 and the 2019-20 postseason was canceled.

Head coach John Calipari had put together a well-rounded group with talented guards and a few tough defenders that had championship contender written all over it.

Just a few weeks ago, this team was viewed to be that good or even better as they were soaring through their schedule. But after a three-game losing skid (all at home), both UK fans and college basketball followers across the country had to temper their expectations.

A lot of this team’s flaws during that three-game losing streak were on the defensive end of the court. Kentucky wasn’t tough, and they were giving up way too many easy shots.

But over the last two games, they have suddenly become outstanding on defense. It is so outstanding that it’s the first time Kentucky has limited their opponent to 63 points or less in back-to-back SEC games since the aforementioned 2019-2020 season.

This is the first time that Kentucky has allowed 63 points or less in consecutive SEC games since February 22nd and 25th, 2020 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 18, 2024

Ole Miss may not be as impressive to some, but Auburn scored 101 points this past Wednesday to beat South Carolina by 40 points. The consensus before Saturday’s game was that Auburn would also have their way with the Wildcats — especially in their home arena.

But Calipari and Kentucky had a game plan. With Tre Mitchell sidelined, Calipari inserted Adou Thiero into the lineup and kept Ugonna Onyenso at the center position.

Both Wildcats are in their sophomore year and before the season, weren’t exactly hyped up to be real “difference makers” for this team. But it’s clear that if this team is going to advance far and have success in March Madness, these two will set the tone defensively for the Cats.