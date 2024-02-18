Saturday Headlines: Season-Saving Win Edition

In a game few people thought Kentucky could win, John Calipari and the Wildcats went down to Auburn and gave the Tigers their first home loss of the season.

The win has the potential to be a turning point for the 23-24 Cats, who have faced some struggles in recent weeks.

Last night’s win over Auburn was big for multiple reasons.

First, it serves as a big-time win on Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume, as the Cats pick up a much-needed Quad 1 win.

Second, it keeps Kentucky in contention to get into the top 4 of the SEC. Alabama sits at the top of the SEC with 2 conference losses, and Tennessee sits in second with 3. From there, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, and Kentucky all have 4 losses.

Finally, the win gives Kentucky a shot of momentum at a much-needed time. This team and the fanbase needed a feel-good win, and Kentucky provided it last night. They went on the road in one of the toughest environments in the SEC (and the country) and picked up a win by playing solid defense and out-rebounding the Tigers.

The Cats have now put together back-to-back wins, and have some momentum heading into a key stretch to finish out the month with road games at LSU and Mississippi State, along with a matchup at Rupp against Alabama.

Let’s see if they can use last night’s performance to propel this team to the heights we know they’re capable of.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky since the Gonzaga game last Saturday has gone from 126th to 103rd to now 81st in defensive efficiency. Wild to swing 45 spots in a week.



Bruce Pearl just walked in, threw up his hands, said: "Kentucky can guard. They can turn it up when they want to." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 18, 2024

That’s pretty impressive.

