John Calipari and Wildcats recap fun win at Auburn, plus postgame notes

Just when things got as low as they’ve been all year, the Kentucky Wildcats bounced back with a vengeance.

It began with Tuesday’s impressive 12-point win over what was an 18-5 Ole Miss team. It ended with Saturday’s triumph over the No. 13 Auburn Tigers in their building.

Thanks to 36 combined points from Antonio Reeves (22) and Adou Thiero (14) to go with a stout defense, Kentucky went into Auburn and never trailed en route to a 70-59 victory.

The Cats are now 18-7 overall with six games remaining, highlighted by next week’s matchups at LSU and at home vs. No. 15 Alabama.

After Saturday’s win, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media to discuss the season-shifting win. Here’s a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

And here are the postgame notes via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 18-7 on the season, 8-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn is 20-6 overall, 9-4 in league play.

Kentucky leads the series, 98-23 and has won two in a row.

UK leads 32-18 in games played in Auburn although the Tigers had won the three previous matchups in Neville Arena.

Auburn entered the game with a 49-2 home record over the last three seasons, including 13-0 this year. AU had a +22.3 average scoring margin in its six SEC home games this season.

Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats complete the two-game road swing Wednesday at LSU. Game time is 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central in Baton Rouge), televised by ESPN.

Team Notes

Kentucky is now 7-3 away from Rupp Arena this season, including 5-2 on opponents’ home courts.

Kentucky limited Auburn to 59 points. UK is now 219-10 (95.6%) under Coach John Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 or fewer, including 5-0 this season.

59 points is the fewest Auburn had scored at home this season.

Kentucky held Auburn to 0.91 points per possession. UK is 9-0 this season when keeping the opponent at 1.00 points per possession or less.

Kentucky held Auburn to 30.9% from the field, 17 of 55. It is UK’s best defensive shooting percentage of the season.

UK is 241-24 (90.9%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 40 percent or less from the field.

Auburn shot 18.2% from 3-point range, making 4 of 22. It is the third straight game for the UK opponent to shoot less than 23% from long distance.

Kentucky won the rebounding, 39-36. UK capitalized on its offensive rebounds, scoring 20 points on its offensive boards.

UK is 12-0 this season when winning the rebounding.

Kentucky led by as many as 16 points. UK is 345-16 (95.6%) under Coach John Calipari when leading by at least 10 points during the game.

With Tre Mitchell shelved with a shoulder injury, UK has not played a complete game this season with all players available.

Including tonight, eight players have missed a total of 49 games because of injury, illness or other factors. Among regular players, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks are the only ones who have been available every game.

Player Notes

Antonio Reeves notched 22 points, including 13 in the second half to help the Wildcats hold off the roaming Tigers.

He has 13 games with at least 20 points and has scored in double figures in every game but one this season.

With Tre Mitchell sidelined, Adou Thiero played a career-high 33 minutes. He totaled 14 points, his third double-figure effort of the season, including 6 of 6 at the foul line.

Although foul trouble limited him to 18 minutes, Robert Dillingham had 11 points, his 20th double-figure game of the season. He chipped in three assists as well.

Playing a career-high 36 minutes, Ugonna Onyenso led the Wildcats with 11 boards, his third double-figure rebounding game of the season. He added seven points.

He also made all three of his field goal attempts, his second game in a row perfect from the field, as he made 3 of 3 in the win over Ole Miss.

For the third time in the last four games, SEC steals leader Reed Sheppard had five thefts. He has had at least two thefts in 20 of 25 games. He added four points and three assists.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 850-260 (76.6%) all-time on-court record, including 405-120 (77.1%) at Kentucky.

Calipari is 72-51 against ranked opponents while at Kentucky.

Calipari is 401-130 in conference games during his career, including 194-64 in the SEC.

Calipari is 15-6 vs. Auburn.

In the First Half

Kentucky started D.J. Wagner , Antonio Reeves , Justin Edwards, Adou Thiero and Ugonna Onyenso for the first time. It is the seventh time in the last eight games that UK has started a first-time lineup.

Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard were UK's first substitutions with 16:32 remaining.

and were UK’s first substitutions with 16:32 remaining. Kentucky opened an 11-2 lead by the 14:27 mark.

UK eventually stretched the lead to 12 points at 27-15 with 5:09 on the clock.

UK was ahead 39-29 at halftime, with Dillingham leading the Wildcats with 11 points.

UK limited Auburn to 28.1% shooting (9 of 32), UK’s best first-half shooting defense of the season.

UK is 16-2 this season when leading at halftime, including 10-0 when leading by at least 10 points at intermission.

In the Second Half