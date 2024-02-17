Tre Mitchell has a blast in Kentucky’s win over Auburn while out due to injury

All of Big Blue Nation can take a big sigh of relief after the Kentucky Wildcats’ massive road win over the Auburn Tigers, 70-59.

Kentucky was in desperate need of a big win after the struggles the past few weeks, and the team dominated the Tigers from start to finish.

The Cats have struggled with injuries all season long, and the team was without Tre Mitchell after suffering a shoulder injury against Ole Miss.

Although Mitchell was not able to play tonight, he was having an absolute blast on the bench supporting his teammates throughout the game. He also didn’t have a sling on, so that could be a positive sign regarding how long he will be sidelined.

The Kentucky forward was enjoying every moment of the Cats win on the road...

Mitchell even made sure to show his manners and say goodbye to the Auburn fans as they headed for the exit.

Tre Mitchell loves waving to opposing fanbases, doing it against Florida, Arkansas, and now Auburn.



“Bye Auburn ” pic.twitter.com/2YnqlRU5ld — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 18, 2024

Kentucky is now back in the race for the SEC regular-season championship and will look to continue improving as the postseason approaches.

The Cats will continue the road trip on Wednesday against LSU.

Can we bring Tre Mitchell back next season just to be on the bench? #BBN pic.twitter.com/3cOQGVmbWS — David Scott (@Finna_Go_HAM) February 18, 2024

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!