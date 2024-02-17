Antonio Reeves makes Kentucky Basketball history in win over No. 13 Auburn

The Kentucky Wildcats got their signature conference win over the Auburn Tigers on the road Saturday evening. The No. 22 Cats beat the No. 13 Tigers 70-59.

Kentucky has had a painfully bad defense for most of the season, relying heavily on its offense to win games. That wasn’t the case Saturday, as the Cats held the Tigers to 30 or fewer in both halves.

On the offensive end of the court, it was Antonio Reeves who put in most of the buckets. He scored a game-high 22 points and was one of just three Cats to his double figures. Reeves chipped in five rebounds and an assist to that stat line.

With this performance, Reeves made Kentucky history, according to UK statistician Corey Price. Reeves now has the most 20+ point road performances in the Coach Cal era.

.@ToniooReeves now has scored at least 20 points in 9 career road games while at UK, the most of any @KentuckyMBB player in the @UKCoachCalipari era — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 18, 2024

After spending three seasons with Illinois State and averaging 20.1 points per game in his third season, Reeves joined the Cats.

His return this year, his second with Kentucky, shocked some and instantly made him the veteran of a very young and ultra-talented roster. He has become the pinnacle of consistency, shooting 49.8% from the field and 43.7% from deep.

Reeves has scored double figures in all but one game this season and has notched at least 20 13 times. He is the go-to option for one of the most efficient offenses in the NCAA.

This Kentucky team will be a difficult matchup for anyone in the tournament, and this win may have almost sealed their spot in March Madness. That said, there’s still plenty of work left before then.