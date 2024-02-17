Jay Williams called Kentucky the Dallas Cowboys of college basketball

Former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Williams had an interesting take on the Kentucky Wildcats during College Gameday this morning.

Williams said the Cats are the Dallas Cowboys of college basketball, because of the constant hype around the program each season and no recent national championship to back it up...

Williams went on to say, “Every year we’re going to hype them up because they have all the draft picks. Every year we’re going to talk about (John Calipari). Cal is one of the best to do it. But is he on the same level of Bill Self?”

Jay Bilas, another member of College Gameday (and former Blue Devil as well) was quick to point out that Kentucky has won a title since the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl.

For some perspective on this take, the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1996, and the Cats have not won a National Championship since 2012... Quite a big difference... Right?

Kentucky then followed up the take by beating the Auburn Tigers on the road by double-digit points.

The season has not been pretty by any means, but this felt like a “must-win” situation for the struggling team.