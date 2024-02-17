UK now back in the race for SEC crown and a double-bye in SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off arguably the biggest win of the SEC season Saturday night, as they knocked off the Auburn Tigers, 70-59.

Not only was it a huge win for resume purposes, but this victory also brought the SEC regular-season title back into the picture. After tonight the Cats now sit two games out of first place as Alabama still leads the way.

It’s still going to take a lot of work for the Cats to reach first place, but they’re now firmly in the mix for a top-four finish and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. Had Kentucky lost to Auburn, those double-bye hopes would have been on life support.

Here’s a look at the updated SEC standings with only Missouri at Ole Miss left on Saturday’s slate.

Alongside Auburn’s loss, South Carolina’s home loss to LSU on Saturday also moves the odds of the double-bye in a very favorable spot for the Cats.

For Kentucky, they’ll still need a lot of help down the stretch to reach the top. Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, and Florida are all still within two games of first place, and Kentucky doesn’t play the latter three again this season.

Thankfully, the Cats do essentially control their own destiny for a double-bye. Win out, and they’ll almost certainly get one.

Remaining on the schedule, the Cats will host Alabama and head to Knoxville for a regular-season finale against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Cats will also head to LSU and Mississippi State alongside home matchups with Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Win the games you are supposed to as well as pull off a few more huge upsets, and the Cats could not only have that double bye in Nashville but could hold the top seed.

Let’s celebrate this win. Go Cats!