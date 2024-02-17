 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ season-shifting win at Auburn

The Cats started the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back.

By BigBlueDrew
/ new
Kentucky v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Shout out to the Southeastern Conference for doing its part and producing another opportunity for a much-needed Quad I win for the Kentucky Wildcats, who came into the day with just two for the entire season as well as just one win against a current top-25 team.

With the SEC projecting around nine teams in the tournament, it really has been a gauntlet for the Cats these past few weeks, creating a scenario where a big win is desperately needed.

Early on it was all Kentucky at Auburn. UK stormed out to an 11-2 lead before a shocked crowd. The pace was frenetic and enjoyable for the BBN from pretty much start to finish in half number one.

Kentucky would lead 39-29 at the break behind 11 dazzling points from Rob Dillingham. But the biggest takeaway would be UK’s smothering defense and converting turnovers into points on the other end.

The home crowd would try to fuel Auburn, but Antonio Reeves and the Cats just had too much juice tonight, ultimately coming away with the 70-59 victory after entering the game as a 10-point underdog. It was almost a carbon copy of Kentucky’s win last season at No. 5 Tennessee when that season appeared to be going off the rails.

Reeves would score 22 points with so many of his buckets looking effortless. 13 came in the second half. Rob Dillingham chipped in 11 points, all coming in the first half.

Adou Thiero added 14 points, eight coming in the second half.

At no point during the game did you get a genuine sense that Kentucky was going to let this one slip away.

What’s even crazier is Kentucky just beat a top-15 on the road with Reed Sheppard accounting for just four points. Sheppard and Dillingham had ZERO points in the second half. I don’t think anyone on this Earth would have said Kentucky could win this game with that happening, but somehow, Big Blue got it done.

The Cats forced Auburn into committing 11 turnovers, but it was the relentless pressure on the defensive end that won this game and provided optimism heading into the latter portion of conference play.

Safe to say the Big Blue Nation BADLY needed this.

Box Score

Highlights

MVP

Antonio Reeves is a safe bet for UK night in and night out when talking about the most valuable player for the Kentucky Wildcats. The super-senior transfer seemingly gets a little craftier and more difficult for opposing defenses to stop every time he takes the floor.

Tonight, Reeves absolutely carved up the Tigers, making their defense look helpless in how to stop him from getting to his spots on the floor.

What did Reeves stat line look like?

22 points on 8/20 from the field, 3/6 from deep. He’s added five boards and some excellent defense to go along with his slew of points.

Also, a BIG shoutout to Ugonna Onyenso. He played a game and career-high 36 minutes, and Kentucky needed every bit of it to hold the Tigers at bay while Tre Mitchell was out. Onyenso also grabbed 11 boards — tied with Johni Broome for a game-high — while chipping in seven points on 3/3 shooting with two blocks, one assist, and no turnovers.

Great team effort all-around that may have just shifted Kentucky’s season back in a direction that will have them capable of making a Final Four run come March.

Twitter Reactions

