Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ season-shifting win at Auburn

Shout out to the Southeastern Conference for doing its part and producing another opportunity for a much-needed Quad I win for the Kentucky Wildcats, who came into the day with just two for the entire season as well as just one win against a current top-25 team.

With the SEC projecting around nine teams in the tournament, it really has been a gauntlet for the Cats these past few weeks, creating a scenario where a big win is desperately needed.

Early on it was all Kentucky at Auburn. UK stormed out to an 11-2 lead before a shocked crowd. The pace was frenetic and enjoyable for the BBN from pretty much start to finish in half number one.

Kentucky would lead 39-29 at the break behind 11 dazzling points from Rob Dillingham. But the biggest takeaway would be UK’s smothering defense and converting turnovers into points on the other end.

The home crowd would try to fuel Auburn, but Antonio Reeves and the Cats just had too much juice tonight, ultimately coming away with the 70-59 victory after entering the game as a 10-point underdog. It was almost a carbon copy of Kentucky’s win last season at No. 5 Tennessee when that season appeared to be going off the rails.

Reeves would score 22 points with so many of his buckets looking effortless. 13 came in the second half. Rob Dillingham chipped in 11 points, all coming in the first half.

Adou Thiero added 14 points, eight coming in the second half.

At no point during the game did you get a genuine sense that Kentucky was going to let this one slip away.

What’s even crazier is Kentucky just beat a top-15 on the road with Reed Sheppard accounting for just four points. Sheppard and Dillingham had ZERO points in the second half. I don’t think anyone on this Earth would have said Kentucky could win this game with that happening, but somehow, Big Blue got it done.

The Cats forced Auburn into committing 11 turnovers, but it was the relentless pressure on the defensive end that won this game and provided optimism heading into the latter portion of conference play.

Safe to say the Big Blue Nation BADLY needed this.

Box Score

Highlights

MVP

Antonio Reeves is a safe bet for UK night in and night out when talking about the most valuable player for the Kentucky Wildcats. The super-senior transfer seemingly gets a little craftier and more difficult for opposing defenses to stop every time he takes the floor.

Tonight, Reeves absolutely carved up the Tigers, making their defense look helpless in how to stop him from getting to his spots on the floor.

What did Reeves stat line look like?

22 points on 8/20 from the field, 3/6 from deep. He’s added five boards and some excellent defense to go along with his slew of points.

Also, a BIG shoutout to Ugonna Onyenso. He played a game and career-high 36 minutes, and Kentucky needed every bit of it to hold the Tigers at bay while Tre Mitchell was out. Onyenso also grabbed 11 boards — tied with Johni Broome for a game-high — while chipping in seven points on 3/3 shooting with two blocks, one assist, and no turnovers.

Great team effort all-around that may have just shifted Kentucky’s season back in a direction that will have them capable of making a Final Four run come March.

Twitter Reactions

Another game where we're in the lead when Rob and Reed come in. This narrative is so wrong and just won't die. — Josh Poole (@josh72484) February 17, 2024

That is a GREAT start on the road!



'Cats are locked in defensively. Keep ending possessions with a defensive rebound and we are going to have a good chance. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 17, 2024

About the best start you could’ve asked for. Kentucky’s guards are handling Auburn. Granted the Tigers can’t get a shot to go in but this team looks laser focused. Up 18-9 through the first nine minutes. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 17, 2024

Ok CATS — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) February 17, 2024

WE ARE FIGHTING pic.twitter.com/flQQ3V9ije — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 17, 2024

And with those points taken off the board Kentucky now leads by double -digits. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 17, 2024

Win or lose, a VERY interesting start. Main question about Kentucky is whether the defense can improve even 10%. Top-10 offense has 13points at home 13 mins into game.



At the very least, we now know they CAN defend at this level. Should impact conversation. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 17, 2024

Today I bought milk with a March expiration date and now Kentucky looks like a defensive juggernaut. Ok. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 17, 2024

Does Auburn’s home court advantage just consist of them crying the whole game? — tater (@GOATater) February 18, 2024

The stripes decided this game wasn’t good enough. They needed to make it a Ref Show. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 18, 2024

Every game that 0 in white has played for his 27 year college career has been filled with his absolute clown show flops and he needs to be assessed a T. — Billy Sewell (@GoCayts) February 18, 2024

This is horrible officiating, both ways, @SEC — Riley Welch (@Riley__Welch) February 18, 2024

An obvious leg kick. Unbelievable home cooking going on right now when they're down 16 — Shaun Dunn (@Dunn30) February 18, 2024

Just a terrible college basketball officiating crew in Auburn today. UK needs to close this one out but the sequence of Edwards terrible call followed up by the BS call on Sheppard is as bad as it gets. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) February 18, 2024

3:10 2H - Kentucky 64, Auburn 54



Timeout with Cats with 12 seconds to go on shot clock. Tigers are on a 6-0 spurt. Can UK finish? — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 18, 2024

Kentucky's defense this week pic.twitter.com/Ki1UuVSHpT — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) February 18, 2024

This was an NCAA tournament game. And we crushed it. It’s impossible not to feel good about this team! #BBN — Shannon AD (@sierralimahotel) February 18, 2024

Antonio Reeves has scored as many points in 25 games this season as he did in 34 games last season (488). — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 18, 2024

This is really true. Pearl was rattled tonight https://t.co/vgUEmALzkz — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 18, 2024

John Calipari when he beats Bruce Pearl https://t.co/PN5DNkNMB9 pic.twitter.com/MjloPq5YgH — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) February 18, 2024

Calipari said it's weird, but this team seems to play better on the road. Today was the fifth road win for Kentucky. Onyenso said it's because they come together more, realizing no one thinks they will. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 18, 2024

Do NOT give up on this team!! Go Cats!! — Chester (@ChesterKSR) February 18, 2024

Prior to tonight, Auburn was 15-0 at home with all 15 coming by double-digits and by an average of 21.9 points per game. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 18, 2024

