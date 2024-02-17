Kentucky scores MASSIVE win at No. 13 Auburn: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats headed to Neville Arena this evening as they faced off with the red-hot Auburn Tigers. In what many expected to be a back-and-forth game, the Cats dominated from the jump and pulled off the upset, 70-59.

The Jungle was rocking, and in the first half, the Cats took the fight straight to Bruce Pearl’s squad. Not only was the offense clicking from the jump, but it appears John Calipari has got his team bought into improving on the defense end of the court. How so? Well, Kentucky held the Tigers to 28% shooting from the field and forced six turnovers to help push the lead to double-digits.

In the second half, it became a game of runs by Auburn, and fortunately, Kentucky had enough answers. Led by 22 points by Antonio Reeves, it was the effort and poise in the final eight minutes that helped hold off a late push by the Tigers.

Overall, this is a massive win. Auburn came into the game with a 43-2 record in the last three years at home and has won every game at home this season by double digits. The resume looks much better after this one.

Now, let's take a look at a few things to know from tonight's win.

Tre Mitchell out with injury

For the third time in four games, the Cats took the floor without Tre Mitchell. After running into a screen against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, the senior forward injured his shoulder, pairing that with the back injury he was battling over the last few weeks.

It was clear he was missed tonight, especially in a gym that was likely the rowdiest that Kentucky will see for the rest of the season. All of the BBN has seen his importance to this squad after this absence for the last few weeks. The Cats will need him healthy if they hope to make a run to the SEC Championship in a few short weeks.

For what it’s worth, Mitchell traveled with the team and was on the bench without a sling, so it must not be a major injury. Here’s to hoping he’s back sooner rather than later.

Ugonna Onyenso separates himself

A surprise to most this season might be the rise of Ugonna Onyenso. After returning from his foot injury suffered this summer, he has locked down the center spot from here on out with another impressive performance this evening.

His stat line will not blow you away each night, but he brings exactly what this team needs... rim protection. His presence was felt once again tonight as he helped slow down the talented Tigers frontcourt.

The rise of Ugo may have just saved Kentucky’s season.

Antonio Reeves solidifies himself as go-to scorer

Antonio Reeves's return to Lexington brought a ton of pressure on the senior guard. With expectations for him to help lead the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, the senior guard has answered the call and more.

After a quiet first half, Reeves became the go-to scorer for Kentucky when Auburn started to make a run. Whether from deep, the mid-range game, or getting to the rim, Reeves continues to develop into an NBA Draft pick this summer.

With the season coming to an end, this team is going to need their go-to guy when they need a bucket. It’s obvious who it is now.

Defense takes another step forward

The Auburn Tigers put up 101 points on South Carolina earlier this week. They didn't come anywhere close to scoring that amount tonight. After an impressive outing against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, the Cats replicated that effort against a solid Auburn team.

Kentucky allowed just 29 first-half points and continued its stout defense in the second half, ultimately leading to its dominant road victory.

What a performance, and one that Kentucky badly needed. The Cats entered this game as a 10-point underdog and came away with an 11-point win for what’s arguably one of the 5-10 biggest regular-season wins of the John Calipari era.

Now, let’s celebrate!

Go CATS!!