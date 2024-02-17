Kentucky vs. Auburn game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the road today for maybe their most difficult game of the season, a 6 pm ET clash with the Auburn Tigers on ESPN with College GameDay in town. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Kentucky enters the day at 17-7 and pretty much has to win this game to have even a sliver of hope of winning the SEC regular-season crown. But more importantly, this is the kind of resume-boosting win the Cats need in the worst way. That was made more evident in today’s NCAA Bracket Preview, which did not have Kentucky among the top 16 seeds if the NCAA Tournament kicked off today.

The Tigers, meanwhile, came in at No. 13 overall in the show and have yet to lose at home this season. They’re also coming off a 40-point annihilation of a South Carolina Gamecocks team that manhandled these very Wildcats in January, and that was when Kentucky was playing better.

Needless to say, few are giving these Cats a chance today, especially with senior forward Tre Mitchell out due to his shoulder injury. Will they prove the doubters wrong and score a signature win?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!