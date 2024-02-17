Tampa Bay Bucs hire UK’s Brian Picucci as assistant OL coach, per report

Another Kentucky Football staffer is on the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time, Wildcats quality control coach Brian Picucci will leave Lexington and follow Liam Coen to the NFC South in Tampa as assistant offensive line coach, per Adam Schefter.

Not a significant loss for Kentucky, as Picucci was only in Lexington for one season. Picucci actually coached Coen while at UMass from 2005-08. It seems Picucci and Coen have spent a lot of time around each other, and this would lead to their departure to Tampa Bay.

The Bucs recently hired Kevin Carberry as their offensive line coach. Picucci’s last NFL gig was with the Detroit Lions under then-head coach Matt Patricia as offensive assistant/assistant tight ends coach from 2018-2019.

Mark Stoops will now look to fill a quality control position.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who left Kentucky for Tampa Bay, is reaching back to the school to hire senior analyst Brian Picucci as the Buccaneers assistant Offensive Line coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2024

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats news, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter! And Go Cats!!