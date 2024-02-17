SEC Bracketology Breakdown

Greetings, BBN!

We now have five SEC teams in the AP Poll, and somehow one of them’s still Kentucky, even with all their recent struggles. The bracket’s also back to nine projected SEC teams, as Ole Miss and Florida have rejoined the fun after stringing together several weeks of quality work. Big games this weekend loom, and big opportunities for the contenders down South.

Let’s take a look at where each SEC team is in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN bracket and break it down:

SEC Bracketology February 16th:

The Good: Kentucky’s home losing streak snapped

Much has been written about the horrible, embarrassing entry into the history books Kentucky logged last weekend, losing three straight in Rupp Arena for the first time ever, but on Tuesday night, they made sure that it didn’t hit four. A double-digit win over Ole Miss has them back in the win column ahead of a road game in Neville Arena where they are coming in as double-digit underdogs.

The Good: Auburn making the most of their homestand

When you get a two-game homestand against two projected 6-seeds like Auburn has right now against South Carolina and Kentucky, winning the first one by 40 is a spectacular way to start it. It was the largest margin of victory over a top-25 team in Auburn basketball history, and I think we can all assume it was a confidence-builder.

The Bad: Texas A&M’s midweek disaster

15-8, bubble resume, mid-February. The Aggies came into Nashville on the right side of the field, but left with a catastrophic loss to the then 6-17 Vanderbilt Commodores after watching them hit a miracle shot at the buzzer. Oof. They’re still in, for now, but will have a much smaller margin for error the rest of the way.

Lots of basketball still to come as we rapidly hurdle toward March! Go Cats!