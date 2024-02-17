Bruce Pearl says Kentucky is still the gold standard of the SEC

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in what could be a massive win for the Cats.

On Friday, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl spoke to the media about Saturday’s matchup.

He was asked about facing Kentucky and he had nothing but positives to say about the Kentucky basketball program.

“Kentucky is still the gold standard in our league, and they always will be. That’s never gonna change. If you want to be relevant in college basketball, in the SEC, you have to beat Kentucky every now and then. We were able to do it my second year, which obviously gave us some wind in our sails, a little bit of hope that we could get this thing going.”

Kentucky’s last win at Auburn came back in 2019 when the Cats got an 82-80 win. The Tigers are currently on a two-game winning streak at home against Kentucky.