Kentucky ranks 23rd in college basketball on ‘The Bilas Index’

It has been another hot and cold season for the Kentucky Wildcats as the team is now in the back stretch of the regular season.

The Cats have boomed on the offensive side of the court, but struggle in a concerning way defensively.

College basketball guru Jay Bilas recently shared his ‘Bilas Index’ and broke down his thoughts on the top 68 teams across the country.

Bilas slated Kentucky at No. 23 and broke down what he likes and dislikes about the Wildcats so far this season.

“Kentucky is eighth in transition scoring, and when the Wildcats rebound and defend, it is among the fastest teams in the country. But ball screen defense and attention to detail on the defensive end have been spotty at best. Kentucky is one of the truly outstanding offensive teams in the country but ranks well outside of the top 100 in defensive efficiency. It is truly amazing that Kentucky is rated in the top five in offense but more than 100 spots lower in defense. The Bilas Index reflects not just where the Wildcats are, but where they will be. There is still time to improve the defense to complement the great offensive ability of this team. But time is running out to make the necessary jump.”

Coach Cal and his squad will continue to improve through a stacked SEC before preparing for tournament season.