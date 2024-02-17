Former Wildcats returning to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats fans will have something to cheer for this summer as some of your favorite Wildcats will return to Lexington and Rupp Arena to play in The Basketball Tournament in July.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event that was founded in 2014. Most rosters consist of former high-major Division I and professional players at various levels. Many teams have formed their roster with alumni from their respective schools, such as Louisville, Marquette, and Syracuse in the past.

This time around, Kentucky is putting in a team called “La Familia,” which is expected to have alumni from the John Calipari era team up, headlined by Eric Bledsoe, who played for Kentucky in 2009-10 and managed by Twany Beckham.

What’s up BIG BLUE NATION, I’ve got some big news… We are putting a Kentucky Alumni team in @TheTournament this summer (@LaFamiliaTBT) AND HOSTING THE REGIONAL AT RUPP ARENA!



Join the Ticket Waitlist: https://t.co/VJsio1xv3y - pic.twitter.com/lSdrSBk2ti — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) February 14, 2024

This will not be the first Kentucky team to compete in the event, as a team named “Bluegrass Boys” participated in 2019, however, Marcus Lee & Dominique Hawkins were the only former Cats on that roster.

While the “La Familia” roster is not completed, names like Doron Lamb, Marquis Teague, and Reid Travis are expected to participate. Bledsoe has two former All-Star teammates who should be available this summer as well, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

With a team full of Kentucky alumni coming into Rupp Arena, it is certain to be an exciting event July 19th-24th.