Saturday Headlines: Auburn Gameday

The Kentucky Wildcats got a big one on deck, as they’ll be on the road vs. a top-15 Auburn Tigers team this evening with College GameDay in town.

On paper, this is easily one of Kentucky’s toughest tests of the season, as the Tigers have yet to lose at home this year and are sitting ahead of the Cats in the SEC standings.

Kentucky really could use this one to get this season back on track. Or else, it will be a fifth loss in their last eight games.

F | UK 11, USC Upstate 7 pic.twitter.com/cjiRTHa4Im — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 16, 2024

Kentucky will play in front of the rowdiest crowd of the year tomorrow night at Auburn.



The Cats are 97-23 all-time against the Tigers, but have split the last eight meetings 4-4.



Here is One Play From EVERY Kentucky Basketball WIN Over Auburn Since 1995. pic.twitter.com/fbueKMSgm8 — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) February 16, 2024

Last year, before the Blue/White game, Ugonna was having serious doubts about being @ Kentucky. He didn’t think he was good enough to be there. Cal & his staff had to sit him down & convince him he was. This is the difference hard work, confidence can make. #BBN https://t.co/ULqayUTWDT — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) February 15, 2024

Headlines

Big Inning Dooms No. 14 Kentucky in Loss to No. 5 Washington – UK Athletics

The big inning did the No. 14 Kentucky Softball team in on Friday morning, as it allowed a game-changing six spot in the fifth inning as the No. 5 Huskies beat the Wildcats 8-1 in UK’s only game of the day.

Kentucky STUNT Tops Texas in Dallas Baptist Tournament – UK Athletics

The Cats move to 2-1 on the season.

Wildcats to Participate in Every NBA All-Star Weekend Event – UK Athletics

Kentucky is set to dominate the weekend once again.

Cats As Big Underdog Not Common Under Calipari - KSR

John Calipari teams have not been huge underdogs many times in his tenure. But they face long odds tomorrow at Auburn.

SEC baseball preseason power rankings: LSU, reigning College World Series champ, has major competition in 2024 - 247

The Wildcats lost their top two hitters but return seven starters.

Bush Hamdan prefers to call plays from the booth (for the unlimited coffee) - KSR

Kentucky's new offensive coordinator said he likes to call plays from the booth for the view and because it's closer to the coffee.

Sources - Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo gets 2-game ban for violation - ESPN

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

SEC and Big Ten already teaming up for regular season contests - 247

Mississippi State and most SEC peers are already teaming with Big Ten for regular-season matchups.

Taylor Swift gives $100K to family of woman killed at Chiefs’ parade - ESPN

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the popular local DJ who was killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

The Top 10 Best and Funniest Super Bowl Ads of 2024 - GNN

Another Super Bowl, another round of specially crafted commercials. Here's a roundup in case you're wondering what you missed.

NFL Scores Touchdown for Renewables: The Super Bowl Was 100% Solar Powered - GNN

The stadium also has a super-efficient roof which reduces the need for air-con, and multiple efficiency systems like lighting control.