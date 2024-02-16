Bush Hamdan introductory press conference

The Kentucky Wildcats have a new offensive coordinator, as Bush Hamdan is set to lead the offense this year after serving in that role at Boise State this past season.

On Thursday, Hamdan had his first official press conference as Kentucky’s new OC. He talked about the quarterback room, coaching in the SEC, and his “college-friendly” scheme.

“It’s a pro-style foundation,” Hamdan said of his offense. “There’s a lot of continuity there. But there’s such an emphasis, in our opinion, on creating explosive plays, and we’ve got to do that with creativity, we’ve got to do that with variance information and personnel, and that is the focus.”

Perhaps the most exciting part was Hamdan making it clear he wants to push the pace and run a no-huddle offense, something we all clamored for throughout this past season.

“Our base is to be a no-huddle operation.”

You love to hear it.

Here’s a full recap of what Hamdan had to say via UK Athletics.

