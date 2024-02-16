Anonymous coaches weigh in on Kentucky’s defensive woes

The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for a tough road matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday evening, and one glaring weakness is still shining; defense.

After dropping 101 points on South Carolina just a few nights ago, the BBN is likely fearful of what could happen at Auburn.

Why are the Cats so bad? Kyle Tucker of The Athletic took some time to talk to a few anonymous coaches to get the rundown on why the Cats struggle so much on that end of the floor.

One assistant who faced Kentucky on the defensive issues:



“People think it’s kind of a mystery, but it’s not. Young guys don’t know how to guard.”



Another opposing assistant agreed — but saw some real positive signs vs. Ole Miss.https://t.co/80w6GxxAA5 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 16, 2024

One coach whom he spoke with has played UK and thinks the youth is the biggest issue.

“People think it’s kind of a mystery, but it’s not,” said one assistant. “Young guys don’t know how to guard. In high school, they don’t have to guard. In grassroots, they don’t have to guard. The biggest thing is age because obviously it’s not length and athleticism. It’s the fact that you got guys who are predominantly score-first and you don’t have the pieces to kind of offset that.”

Another assistant thinks the Cats found something in their performance against Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

“In our game, I saw them compounding mistakes,” the second opposing assistant coach said. “What I saw the other night against Ole Miss was they still made some mistakes, but they played really, really hard and settled into more of a rotation, went with the guys who know it better, have more rhythm together, feed off each other better.”

He continued;

“Chemistry helps on defense, and I saw a group that played really hard and looked like they settled on Onyenso as the main center, which means now you can send guys to him and he’ll alter or block shots, and that’s going to help their defense too.”

For this team to make a deep run like we all hope, it will take some more strides forward on the defensive end of the court. We saw an impressive outing against Ole Miss, but will that continue for the remainder of the regular season?

We will get an answer in a huge matchup Saturday night.

Be sure to read Kyle Tucker’s full article at The Athletic.