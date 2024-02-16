New NBA Mock Draft has Reed Sheppard going No. 2 overall

The Kentucky Wildcats have been falling in the polls, but they have a few players rising in the NBA Draft.

CBS Sports released its latest 2024 NBA Mock Draft, where Gary Parrish penned the selections and potential destinations for some high-profile college players.

In it, Parrish pegged Reed Sheppard as the No. 2 overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs, followed by Rob Dillingham to the Charlotte Hornets at pick No. 4.

Here’s what Parrish wrote on the former.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, had Sheppard projected this high — or even as a lottery pick — in the preseason. And, obviously, this is really high. But in a draft that’s been labeled weak, relatively speaking, for at least a year now, why not make a bet on a 6-3 guard who can dribble, pass, shoot and guard his position. As The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker recently pointed out, as of Feb. 7, Sheppard was the only player in college basketball who had recorded 90-plus assists, made 50-plus 3-pointers, created 50-plus steals and committed less than 40 turnovers on the season. He’s just a basketball player, plain and simple, and a super-impressive one even if he has mostly been coming off of Kentucky’s bench this season.

Sheppard has been among the best players in the nation, and Parrish points out exactly what fans see on a nightly basis. While the decision hasn’t been consistently great, he has quick hands and is an ultra-efficient and smart offensive weapon.

Parrish also wrote about the microwave-style talent that is Dillingham. Here’s what he wrote.

An NBA-record seven former Kentucky players were named NBA All-Stars this season, three of whom are guards — Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey — who didn’t even manage to earn First Team All-SEC honors while at UK. Could Dillingham be the next? He’s a little on the small side, and the defense needs to improve in terms of the discipline he shows on that end of the court. But Dillingham is the type of dynamic shot-creator and scorer who could become the latest in a line of prospects who ended up being better NBA players than they were Kentucky Wildcats.

Again, he hits the nail on the head. He’s an extremely creative scoring threat, and like with Tyrese Maxey, that should translate to the next level.

Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner, to the Cavs and Bucks, were respectively also taken with the 26th and 23rd overall pick. Expect all four Cats to eventually be selected in the first round. Aaron Bradshaw and several others could also be second-round selections.