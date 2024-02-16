Friday Headlines: ESPN makes the case for Aaron Bradshaw Year 2

Good morning BBN.

Over at ESPN, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo recently did a breakdown of notable 2024 NBA Draft developments. Sadly, Aaron Bradshaw was part of this as one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ “underwhelming freshmen.” It included thoughts on Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and DJ Wagner.

However, it was only Bradshaw who Woo made the case for seriously considering a return to Kentucky for a sophomore season.

“He hasn’t looked particularly college-ready, reflected by both his lack of statistical productivity and his struggles to impact the game positively outside the stat sheet. He has looked a step slow reading the game and also hasn’t shown any capacity to stretch the floor while making just 58% of his free throws. Based on Bradshaw’s production so far, it’s hard to make a great case for his draftability other than the fact he was a top player in his recruiting class, wrote Woo while later adding, “And if Bradshaw can’t earn the trust of the coaching staff, this might become a situation where he should think hard about returning to school to rebuild his draft profile.”

Anyone with eyes can see Bradshaw isn’t ready to make the NBA jump, but will he seriously consider a return to Kentucky?

I wouldn’t bet on it, but at his current pace, maybe he’ll be forced to really think about doing so.

Tweet of the Day

A star on the rise.

Headlines

Bush Hamdan Ready to Ignite Kentucky Offense – UK Athletics

“I think for me, between Mark Stoops and Mitch Barnhart, their tenure here speaks to that commitment of Kentucky and what they’ve done here,” Hamdan said.

Travis Ford, Walter McCarty remember ‘Mardi Gras Miracle’ - Cats Pause

Thirty years ago today, Kentucky staged the greatest comeback in college basketball history.

Listen to UK Sports Network Radio Coverage of Kentucky Baseball at USC Upstate – UK Athletics

Kentucky will be at USC Upstate today at 3 pm ET.

Jasper Johnson schedules weekend OV to Auburn; Tigers host Kentucky on Saturday - KSR

After visiting Kentucky last weekend, class of 2025 shooting guard Jasper Johnson will watch the Wildcats again on Saturday.

Bush Hamdan planning to install 'college friendly' offense at Kentucky - Cats Pause

While Kentucky will not entirely ditch the pro-style scheme, Hamdan is planning to simplify Kentucky's offense.

SEC Watch: Auburn's "Splash Bros" torched the league's best defense before hosting the Cats - KSR

We take another look around the Southeastern Conference before Kentucky plays a critical game on its schedule.

Police - Shooting at Chiefs parade appears to stem from dispute - ESPN

Authorities in Kansas City said Thursday that the mass shooting that unfolded amid the throngs at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute among several people.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 66 starting quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL season - NFL

The 2023 NFL season is officially in the rearview. Nick Shook evaluated every quarterback who started a game (including the playoffs) during the campaign to create a complete ranking from 1 to 66.

EA Sports College Football 25: Projecting the video game's 10 highest-rated players, headlined by Ollie Gordon - 247

A look at which returning players could be the highest-ranked in EA Sports' new college football game.

Chiefs’ Trey Smith shares WWE belt with boy after parade shooting - ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared a WWE title belt to help calm a young boy in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the team’s Super Bowl celebration.

Christian Bale Breaks Ground on 12 Foster Homes to House Hundreds of Transitioning Teens in California - GNN

Bale explained it was the birth of his daughter, Luka, with his wife Sibi that first revealed the conditions of the foster care system in CA.