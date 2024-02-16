 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the NCAA Bracket Preview Show

We will know the current top 16 seeds on Saturday.

It’s that time of the year again when we get an early preview of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

The NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview will air at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. However, it will not be a full bracket but rather just the top 16 seeds as it stands today.

Since the NCAA has started doing this, the preview show has generated some early excitement for the upcoming March Madness.

If Joe Lunardi knows what he is talking about in his Bracketology, then we should not expect to see Kentucky in the preview on Saturday.

Lunardi currently has the Cats as a 6 seed which would put them in the 17-24 range, just outside the top 16 being revealed on Saturday.

You can check out the thread below to see how teams revealed in the preview show have faired on Selection Sunday in the past.

How to watch and follow the NCAA Bracket Preview Show

