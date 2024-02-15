Antonio Reeves makes Naismith Trophy College Player of the Year Midseason Team

Kentucky Wildcats senior guard Antonio Reeves has been named to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Reeves is one of 30 players on what’s also a top 30 list for the Naismith Trophy, awarded annually to the men’s college basketball player who achieves great success on the court. Anthony Davis (2012) and Oscar Tshiebwe (2022) are the past Wildcats to win it.

Reeves crossed the 2,000-career point milestone in Kentucky’s win over Georgia and needs just 46 more points to reach the 1,000 mark as a Wildcat. He leads the team in scoring with (19.4 ppg) and is averaging career-highs in shooting (.498), 3-point shooting (.437), and free-throw shooting (.881).

Reeves has scored in double figures in 22 of the team’s 23 games, including 12 20-point games and a season-high 30-point game at Louisville. He is just the second UK player under coach John Calipari to have 20 career 20-or-more scoring efforts, joining 2022 National Player of the Year Tshiebwe.

