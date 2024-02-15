Finally, EA Sports College Football is coming back this summer

The Kentucky Wildcats, along with most other college football programs, will finally be featured in a video game again. The beloved EA Sports College Football will be back this summer after a lengthy hiatus.

After all, who doesn’t remember dominating with guys like Vince Young and Reggie Bush in the early 2000s? After name, imaging, and likeness, better known as NIL, issues were resolved, the game will return.

The last time EA released the game was a decade ago, and the planned return for the game has been talked about since 2021, making this release a highly-anticipated one. The full reveal is coming in a few months.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

The Cats will obviously be among the featured programs, playing in the prestigious SEC. With Mark Stoops leading the charge, Kentucky should be among the better programs in the game, having bounced in and out of the top 25 over the last few years.

It is expected to be built using the same engine as EA Sports’ popular Madden franchise.

Get excited, football fans. It’s almost here!