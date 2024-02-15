Thursday Headlines: Anthony Davis committed to Ohio State before Kentucky

It’s hard to imagine that 2011-2012 Kentucky team without Anthony Davis.

Davis was the star of the last Kentucky Basketball team to win a national championship, putting together one of the best single-seasons in Kentucky Basketball history while leading the Cats to an 8th national title.

But it almost didn’t happen, because Davis almost was an Ohio State Buckeye.

Davis recently was a guest on The Backyard Podcast with his LA Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell. During the interview, Davis talked about his recruitment and said he had actually verbally committed to Ohio State before making the decision to go to Kentucky.

Davis said that it was his admiration for LeBron James, now his teammate in Los Angeles, that led him to choosing Ohio State.

“I was a huge LeBron James fan. Growing up, I had all his shoes, I wore 23, all that. Like Bron is him, right? It drew me to want to go to Ohio State. Obviously he never been there but I know he always support Ohio State. Thad Matta was the coach at the time… I told him like ‘Yo, I’m committing. I’m verbally committing to Ohio State.’

But his dad insisted they take a visit to Kentucky, and just off the heels of that superstar team in Calipari’s first year with the likes of John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe, Davis went on the visit.

Davis said Calipari made the statement that nothing would be given to him at UK and he would have to earn his spot. That struck a chord with Davis. Here’s what he said in the interview.

“So I’m sitting in Cal’s office, he’s going through all his stuff, and it was like once I left Kentucky, he told me, you’re not guaranteed starting here, you come and earn your spot, and I think that’s what kinda triggered it. Okay, yeah, nothing’s given to me. So now I’m gonna see if I’m really nice to be able to be on the floor with these guys.

After watching a couple practices and thinking about it on the way home from the visit, Davis flipped to Kentucky.

It’s wild to think back on how different things could’ve been had Davis landed in Columbus. That Ohio State squad, led by Jared Sullinger, Deshaun Thomas, William Buford and Aaron Craft, won a share of the Big 10 and made it to the Final Four as a 2-seed before narrowly falling to Kansas.

That team likely wins the national championship with Davis in the fold, and who knows what Kentucky looks like without one of its biggest stars of all-time?

A lot of what-if scenarios, but I think the BBN can agree we’re thankful AD’s dad insisted on that visit to Lexington.

