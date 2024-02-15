Bleav in Kentucky talks UK Basketball, new OC Bush Hamdan, and more

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out.

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Cats Illustrated’s Justin Rowland to discuss what’s been a busy time in UK Athletics.

On this episode, the guys discussed:

The basketball Cats get a defensive win over Ole Miss after losing four of six games.

Looking ahead to a major test at No. 13 Auburn.

Is ‘really’ John Calipari on the hot seat?

Kentucky Football has a new OC!

What to expect from Bush Hamdan.

The NFL season ends with a wild Super Bowl LVIII.

And more!

Be sure to listen to the full episode below. Subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go CATS!