Bleav in Kentucky talks UK Basketball, new OC Bush Hamdan, and more

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out.
This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Cats Illustrated’s Justin Rowland to discuss what’s been a busy time in UK Athletics.
On this episode, the guys discussed:
- The basketball Cats get a defensive win over Ole Miss after losing four of six games.
- Looking ahead to a major test at No. 13 Auburn.
- Is ‘really’ John Calipari on the hot seat?
- Kentucky Football has a new OC!
- What to expect from Bush Hamdan.
- The NFL season ends with a wild Super Bowl LVIII.
- And more!
