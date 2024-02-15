 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bleav in Kentucky talks UK Basketball, new OC Bush Hamdan, and more

Justin Rowland joins this week’s episode to discuss the latest in UK Athletics.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Bleav

A fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out.

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow welcomed Cats Illustrated’s Justin Rowland to discuss what’s been a busy time in UK Athletics.

On this episode, the guys discussed:

  • The basketball Cats get a defensive win over Ole Miss after losing four of six games.
  • Looking ahead to a major test at No. 13 Auburn.
  • Is ‘really’ John Calipari on the hot seat?
  • Kentucky Football has a new OC!
  • What to expect from Bush Hamdan.
  • The NFL season ends with a wild Super Bowl LVIII.
  • And more!

Be sure to listen to the full episode below. Subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

Want more A Sea Of Blue coverage? Then follow our Twitter page and like us on Facebook to get all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. And Go CATS!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...