Vince Marrow ranked among college football’s top-10 recruiters

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to get prepared for spring practice in a few short weeks, as they embark on the new SEC in 2024.

Heading into Year 11 with Mark Stoops patrolling the side-lines for the Cats, the program has been flipped completely over his tenure as they keep trying to climb the ladder among the SEC elite. With some solid seasons mixed in along with some disappointing ones, one thing has continued to drive forward in the UK program, and that is recruiting.

The Cats now have the players to compete in the SEC, and in large part, that is due to the accomplishments of Vince Marrow on the recruiting trail.

With another solid 2024 class under his belt, the UK assistant coach recently got named as a top-10 recruiter in all of college football by 247 Sports. Marrow made his appearance at No. 10 on the list.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports made the list and had this to say about the ace recruiter in Lexington;

“Vince Marrow helped Ohio become a hotbed of sorts for the Wildcats in recent years, and that’s where he pulled two four-signees this cycle, defensive lineman Brian Robinson and cornerback Terhyon Nichols. Those are two of a handful of four-stars Marrow convinced to come to Lexington under coach Mark Stoops. Marrow just finished his 10th season in the bluegrass and is one of the SEC’s longest-tenured — and respected — assistant coaches.”

Marrow’s importance to the UK program is huge. Not only has he helped Stoops rebuild the program from the dumps, but he has now cemented the footprint this Kentucky staff can have on the recruiting trail.

With a hot start already going for the “Big Dog” in 2025 as well, don’t be shocked to see him climb the list even higher.