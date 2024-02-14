Kentucky defense improves vs. Ole Miss after player suggestions

Hopefully, you were able to stay up late and enjoy the Kentucky Wildcats’ 75-63 victory over Ole Miss.

For whatever reason, it took a 9 PM weeknight tip-off for the Cats to finally start playing some solid defense.

Kentucky held Mississippi to just 63 points on Tuesday night, clamping them to 37.5% from the field and a mere 22% from beyond the 3-point arc.

But it may not have been the late start time that prompted the better defensive effort. According to head coach John Calipari, the players had a meeting where they went over some strategies and probably did some soul-searching as well while making suggestions to improve the defense.

It just doesn’t make sense for this team to be as poor on defense as they’ve shown this winter, so it’s not surprising to see some player-driven, tactical changes producing immediate results.

“They are talking more. We are doing some things in practice that they suggested to me. Some of it is to hold them accountable. We’ve got to be held accountable defensively. So here are some ideas. We did them, and we went with them,” Calipari said after UK’s 12-point conference win.

Reed Sheppard spoke about one of the suggestions the team made.

“One of our main suggestions was to pick up more full court and work to be the aggressor. We were trying to get into them a bit more than letting them come down the court and have 30 seconds to do whatever play they wanted. We wanted to pick up and make the game faster and how we need to play,” he said.

Really cool interview with Reed Sheppard.



He has a cool moment with Ugo about a minute into the interview



He also talks about suggestions the team made about defense, when Rob gets going, and playing as a team.



— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 14, 2024

Obviously, the story of the night was Ugonna Onyenso’s monster performance. The big man swatted away an unbelievable 10 shots, with Aaron Bradshaw adding two more for good measure.

Will this player-team meeting translate to another good defensive showing when the Cats travel to No. 13 Auburn on Saturday?

We’ll just have to wait and see, but if Tuesday night was any indicator, we should at least see much-improved play on the end that they say wins championships.

Rim protection is very much needed in the NCAA tournament, and it’s not something you’ll necessarily be able to develop throughout the course of the season, so knowing the UK has two bona fide shot blockers is terrific.

Let’s hope the performance against Ole Miss was a sign of improvements to come defensively.