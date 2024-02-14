SEC progressing toward a 9-game SEC schedule, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats and the SEC are entering uncharted territory this coming football season. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference starting this coming fall, the conference has already shifted away from the East-West model and moved to a longer overall schedule.

Now, according to a new report by Thomas Goldkamp of On3, the SEC is heading towards officially moving to a new nine-conference game schedule starting in the 2026 season.

NEW: Texas AD Chris Del Conte confirmed the SEC is progressing to a 9-game conference schedule by the 2026 season



For Kentucky, this is a change that could mean a serious change to the football schedule. What do I mean by that? It could mean the UofL game will go away.

With a nine-game conference schedule that only leaves three non-conference matchups for the Cats to have. Now I think as fans a lot of us would push for the game to remain, but who knows what the scheduling philosophy would be when the time comes.

How would this work? Well, it seems like all signs are pointing to each team getting three permanent opponents, and then a rotation for the other six games. Seeing who the Cats draw as the permanent opponents would likely play a huge role in how fans feel about this move, but nevertheless, it seems to be coming soon.

With the ever-changing landscape of college athletics at the moment, there could be even more teams in the conference come the 2026 season.

Going to be a wild storyline to watch.