6 former Kentucky Wildcats invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will feature six former Kentucky Wildcats.

Running back Ray Davis, offensive lineman Jeremy Flax, quarterback Devin Leary, defensive back Andru Phillips, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, and linebacker Trevin Wallace have received invitations to this year’s combine, which takes place from February 29th to March 3rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

NFL Scouting Combine live drills will begin Thursday, February 29th. Here is the full schedule of drills being shown on TV:

Thursday, February 29, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet, and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL Scouting Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+.

Kentucky has had at least four players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine four straight seasons and five of the last six. A total of 43 players have been invited to the Combine since head coach Mark Stoops’ arrival in 2013 and 34 players since 2019.

The Wildcats are looking to have multiple players drafted for the sixth straight year.

In 2023, three players (QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., and DB Carrington Valentine) were chosen.

In 2022, UK had four players (WR Wan’Dale Robinson, DL Joshua Paschal, OL Luke Fortner, and OL Darian Kinnard) selected.

In 2021, six players (LB Jamin Davis, DB Kelvin Joseph, DL Quinton Bohanna, DB Brandin Echols, OL Landon Young and DL Phil Hoskins) were selected, which tied for the fourth-most in school history and the most since 1979 (eight).

In 2020, two players (WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and OL Logan Stenberg) were drafted.

In 2019, UK had five NFL draft picks in LB Josh Allen, DB Lonnie Johnson Jr., DB Mike Edwards, RB Benny Snell Jr. and OL George Asafo-Adjei.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit’s downtown Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.