Wednesday Headlines: Ugo makes Rupp Arena history, and on to Auburn

Good morning, BBN!

It’s been a roller coaster of a season, and last night saw the Kentucky Wildcats score a 75-63 triumph over Ole Miss in what was a must-win game.

It was one of the more complete games we’ve seen out of the Cats, where they looked good on both sides of the ball, especially defensively, where they held Ole Miss to under 40% shooting.

Ugonna Onyenso was extremely impressive. He put up 10 blocks, a Rupp record, and has solidified himself as the #1 center on this team.

Ugonna Onyenso with 10 blocks and counting already has broken record for most blocks by a UK player in Rupp Arena.



Previous record was 9 by Sam Bowie, Andre Riddick & Willie Cauley-Stein. pic.twitter.com/zdyJJWdzV4 — bigbluehistory (@bigbluehistory) February 14, 2024

It was actually the first time all season that all 16 players on the roster were active, which seems like a miracle for this team. However, it was short-lived as Tre Mitchell went out with a left shoulder injury. His status is up in the air for Auburn.

Speaking of the Tigers, they’ve had another strong year as they’re currently ranked 13th in the country and 3rd in the SEC. They have a big game against #11 South Carolina tonight, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out with a victory in that game.

Johni Broome (16 PPG) and Jaylin Williams (13 PPG) power this teams offense but what makes the Tigers dangerous is their balance. They can go 9-10 deep for any given game, which has the ability to wear down their opponents.

Ole Miss may have been a good win but it’s only one, the Cats really need to stack them up. Time to get another one at Auburn, who’s currently undefeated at home, on Saturday.

Tweet of the Day

Way to make history, Ugo!

Headlines

Kentucky got 15 points from Antonio Reeves and 13 points, five assists, five steals, and four rebounds from Reed Sheppard. Justin Edwards added 12 points, and Rob Dillingham had 10.

Kentucky could be a Top 25 team in 2024, but in the bottom half of the new rugged, 16-team Southeastern Conference.

“We had a great run last season,” Burkes said. “This off time has given us returning players the opportunity to work towards another successful season.”

With the win, UK improved to 17-7 overall, 7-4 in SEC play and extended its home winning streak over Ole Miss to 14.

The Tar Heels go down again, putting #1 seed status in serious jeopardy.

Will Levis at No. 2!

So much is changing in College Sports, and that will affect the postseason big time.

If you’re a sports fan, you’re rooting for Tiger to get back to glory.

The headline sounds crazy, but could they actually win?

You sure about that?

History is about to be made from one of the best we’ve ever seen do it.

It’s been a rough year for the PAC-12.

ESPN secures one of their biggest money-makers.