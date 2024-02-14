ESPN dubs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the No. 2 NBA MVP candidate

ESPN released its second straw poll of the season, and 99 of the 100 NBA insiders absolutely love Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The poll is meant to take a pulse on the MVP race. SGA received the second-most 1st-place votes at 24, only behind Denver’s Nikola Jokić.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Jalen Brunson, and Anthony Edwards were the only other players to get a 1st place vote. SGA ended with 99 votes and 709 total points, behind Jokic who had 100 and 889. Joel Embiid, who led the pack at the first straw poll, no longer qualifies.

As for SGA, he has been incredible this season, especially over the last week. He put up 32 points on the Magic Tuesday and 38 points on the Kings Sunday. He is averaging 31.1 points per game and is shooting 54.6% from the field.

On top of scoring at a career-best rate, he is dishing out 6.5 assists and grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game.

While stats matter for the MVP conversation, over the last few years, especially during the LeBron James era, it hasn’t always seemed like stats are the most crucial factor. What matters is if your team wins, and SGA hasn’t had much of that until this season.

His Thunder are 37-17 and are a strong 21-6 at home. They sit 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference. That could be the selling point for SGA if there is a world in which he leaps Jokic for the top spot.

While Jokic also does it all on the court, his Nuggets sit 4th in the West. If SGA can keep producing at a high rate and if the Thunder keep winning, there is a realistic chance we’re talking about the star former Wildcats guard as the league’s next MVP.

