Kentucky makes No. 11 overall recruit Joson Sanon’s new list

Coach Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are always working in the recruiting world, and one of the top shooting guards in the country included UK in his final 10 schools.

Joson Sanon, the No. 11 overall recruit in the class of 2025 via 247 Sports Composite, narrowed his list down recently and the Cats made the cut.

Joe Tipton broke the news Tuesday evening.

NEWS: Joson Sanon, the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2025 class, is down to ten schools, per his representation.



NEWS: Joson Sanon, the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2025 class, is down to ten schools, per his representation.

The current Junior at Vermont Academy narrowed his list down to Kentucky, Arizona, Boston College, Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Providence, and Overtime Elite.

Sanon shared what he wants with the school he commits to, saying, “The environment around the school will be big for me. I am going to look closely at their play style. I like to play fast, use ball screens, and move the ball. And I like how we play here at Vermont Academy.”

Sanon also discussed what he has been working on this season and has focused on his on ball scoring primarily.

The junior shooting guard does not have any scheduled official visits yet, but those will begin to happen soon.

We will continue to see that list shrink and if Kentucky remains a viable contender for Sanon.

