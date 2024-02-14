John Calipari and Wildcats recap Ole Miss, plus postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats played host to the Ole Miss Rebels for some late Tuesday night hoops, and the Cats got the W, winning 75-63 to end a three-game home losing streak.

For just the second time all season, Kentucky held a Power Five opponent under 70 points, as the defense was on point much of the night. The Rebels were held to 24/64 shooting from the field (37.5%). It would have been even better had Kentucky not turned the ball over a season-high 15 times, which helped Ole Miss record 17 points in transition, according to Brandon Ramsey.

Antonio Reeves led the way with 15 points, followed by Reed Sheppard (13), Justin Edwards (12), and Rob Dillingham (10). Ugonna Onyenso had a Rupp Arena-record 10 blocks to go with eight points and three boards.

After the game, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media to discuss the game. Here is a recap of what they said via UK Athletics.

Q John, when you have players who were struggling, young players especially waiting for the light to come on. How do you balance helping them versus the team struggle we’ve got, it’s getting late, we’ve got to maybe move on?

JOHN CALIPARI: Is not late. Look. I’ve had all kinds of new teams every year. Okay. That doesn’t phase me. Mid-season changing your team phases me. Because now, the chemistry, you are just plugging guys in. And I went to a shorter rotation. And, you know, I love how we started the game. We were the aggressor. We had to change a little bit of what we were doing. We also, you know, how we were guarding people. I keep saying we get shot blockers. Don’t give him a jumper. Make them beat you on the bounce. Because we got people back in there. Ugonna set a Rupp record. Which is amazing. 10 blocks. They got seven footers now, one guy is 7’5”. I thought Reed played well. Robert did not play well in the ﬁrst half and I thought DJ really helped us what he did defensively and he comes out in the second half and didn’t play real well. But you know what, I grabbed him in there and he’s the greatest kid. He’s ﬁne. He was of for two and a half weeks.

Almost three weeks. It’s going to take him time. You know, I still want to put Jordan in just because I love his energy and his ﬁght and what he does. He didn’t get in this game. I thought Aaron played well. Justin. There are some plays that we are trying to train them on that they can’t help themselves. There are two guys wide open. We are the best three-point shooting team. And there are two guys wide open and you try to shoot a ball. Why is that? Now, all we do is talk about it. The best way we can get threes of is by driving the ball and when they collapse, ﬁnd somebody.

Whoever you throw it to can play. Adou did it a couple of times again. Just try to shoot it. Like – that’s one of our biggest things, the way we shoot threes. The big thing today, we guarded. We guarded. I mean, their guards are really good. We guarded the three-point line, stuf that we have been working on. It’s just going to be a process. I keep saying to everybody that we will break through. We will. My teams break through. The diference is we’ve had to add guys. And I will say it again. If we will defend a little better. Be physical. 50-50 balls including rebounds. Tre being in there today helped us. He gets and gets those tough rebounds. Which we don’t get. Now you get them with him in the game. And then lastly, let’s improve our defense by about 10%. Because when you score and don’t turn it over much. And have individual players like Robert and Antonio and D.J. and Reed who can just go get a shot when they want to. That’s a recipe for a team that can do well. If they ﬁght, play physical, 50-50 balls, and get better defensively. The other stuf, you saw today it doesn’t really matter who I put in. The ﬁve guys put out there can all play basketball. They can all shoot it and pass. All right, we done?

Q Cal, ﬁrst of on Tre, any update on him?

JOHN CALIPARI: Went to get x-rays, I don’t know.

Q Okay. And two, what did you like defensively even aside from Adou?

JOHN CALIPARI: Pressure. Pressure. We weren’t backing up. It’s something that I just said look, the start of games are bad for us because we arr back. We can’t be that way. My whole career the ﬁrst ﬁve minutes, four minutes we pressed. Even if it was an ugly press. Not to press them to get my team playing with a motor. I told them prior to the game. They are not getting an ofensive rebound in the ﬁrst ﬁve minutes of this game. Do you hear me. They are not. Do you know how many games they get three, four, ﬁve ofensive rebounds in the ﬁrst three minutes of the game. Antonio rebounded. You know, he went in and mixed it up. We still - Justins got to do more rebounding the ball.

But a good win. They are a good team. Like I said, I watched the tape. They had Auburn down 15. Auburn inched their way back in the game. Their guard play is good. Their big guys are huge. They made free throws today. I’m like, it kinda happens to us.

Q Cal, you touched upon it with Ugo tonight. Most blocks at Rupp since David Robinson did it. These past couple of weeks you seem to hit these huge huge strides.

JOHN CALIPARI: How about he made free throws. If you think about it. Those are big. Now. I told him you can’t go one for two and missed a dunk and then go one for two from the foul line. Dunk it and then you will get one more and if you miss that, it’s okay, we’ve got two. One of the things that’s bothering me is we are throwing in really hard passes for him to catch. Like Adou threw him a lob, and came up through. Like, can’t do that to him. When he’s doing all he is doing defensively. Don’t do that to him. Don’t get him balls in bad areas. Now, rolling down the middle. Reed found him. D.J. found him. Robert found him. You know. Was he a double double? No, Ugo? If he hit those free throws he would have had a double double.

Q Coach, at the last half of last game. Rob found himself in just a few minutes in the same situation in the ﬁrst half and the second half tonight he comes out and he is your leading scorer in the half, kind of an emotional guy at times. How do you balance the leash in that moment when you get turnovers the ﬁrst half and second half he is just going of. How do you balance that?

JOHN CALIPARI: I give him another chance. I tell him I believe in you but you’re not going to play playing the way you’re playing. If he would have came out and had two more turnovers he would have sat. Because the turnovers were not like good turnovers. It was like giving them the ball for layups at the other end. Did that in Florida down there and the second half he played out of his mind. It’s nice to know that he, like I told him last game. He was -13. I was watching the game and no, he’s not playing real well. But I left him out for a long period of time because the other group played well together. So now, there is for ﬁve minutes to go and you keep a kid out eight minutes. Is it fair to him to put him in, in the guts of that game, it’s just not fair. If he would’ve come to me – and I told him this. And said I’ll be ﬁne, put me in, I would have put him in. I would not have said go ahead, just go in. I’m not doing that to that young person. He loses the game on a missed shot. No, I’m not doing it unless he wanted in. It’s like Reed telling me stick with me when I’m throwing balls all over the place. I’ll be ﬁne, I’ll settle down. They are talking more. We are doing some things in practice that they suggested to me. Some of it is to hold them accountable. We’ve got to be held accountable defensively. So here are some ideas. We did them and we went with them.

Q John, I wanted to piggyback of something you said after Saturday’s game in terms of being built for March. What does that look like to you. What are the areas that you want to see and how much do these games kind of determine that?

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, the next two games don’t. It’s over this period of time. In the NCAA tournament you can’t score 65, 63, 62. You can maybe in one game but you’ll get beat. You’ve got to be able to score points. We can do it. You’ve got to have a player that can go of in a game so you can advance. We have a couple of those. You can’t be a high turnover team because the team you are going to play, they are in the NCAA tournament. They are going to be a low turnover team. We are a low turnover team. The issue is will we be physical enough. The reason we were physical today. D.J. is physical. Tre is physical. Ugonna is physical. Adou is physical. Now you’re playing four of your top eight are physical players. They are going to bang. That was one of our issues. 50-50 balls. We missed some today again. Justin didn’t dive up for the ball. He tried to pick it up with one hand and threw it to them. 50-50 rebounds. Tre helped us today. We are still not where we need to be. And lastly, defensively you got to be more connected. So, if we get those things squared away. The hardest thing to be is what we already are. You know, and if someone is not playing well, what can I do? I will put somebody else in. What happened last year when we hit a game where a guy couldn’t make a shot and we had to stick with them. We had no choice. There was no one to stick in. Now you’ve got some diferent things. Shot blocking will also make a diference and it does make a diference defensively. You know. We’ve got a ways to go. I’ve explained that now. That’s about the 10th time I’ve explained what I meant so, no disrespect, But I’m done explaining it. You guys explain it to each other what I’m saying about why I think March. But we have to go take care of business. If we don’t get more physical when we play. If we don’t improve our defense. If we don’t come up with 50-50 balls. Tough rebounds. Then it doesn’t matter this over here. But this over here is the hard thing. All of the stuf I told you right there. What kind of skill does that take? No skill. Do you want it or not? What about the stuf over here. That takes skill. And you know.

#15, Reed Sheppard, G

On how much a win tonight boosted your guy’s confidence …

“The win was big. It was big that we were all having fun out there, all getting physical, and all playing as a team. We never lost confidence in each other or in the team when we lost. We knew we had to keep getting better and keep fighting. We had a great couple days of practices and everyone’s mindset was also great coming into this game.”

On what plays did you guys suggest to Coach Calipari to try tonight …

“One of our main suggestions was to pick up more full court and work to be the aggressor. We were trying to get into them a bit more than letting them come down the court and have 30 seconds to do whatever play they wanted. We wanted to pick up and make the game faster and how we need to play.”

On do you feel a responsibility to help pick up and encourage your teammates …

“This team does a really good job of picking each other up in time when people are down, missing a shot, or just not playing well. Someone is always tapping them on the back, building up their confidence in some way, and not letting them get down on themselves. Next play mentality.”

#12 Antonio Reeves, G

On Ugonna Onyenso’s shot-blocking …

“Man, every time someone drives to the hoop I said, ‘blocked.’ That’s really what it was! 10 blocks is crazy, I’m proud of him.”

On having paint protection …

“Man, it’s great. Send anyone down through the hole and he’s right there. Run him off the line, make him take on, let him try and shot a layup, he’s right there to block shots.”

On the improved defense ...

“We were ridiculous in the first half. We definitely locked in, made sure we stayed to the game plan, made sure we got everything right. We did that all game and shut them down.”

#33, Ugonna Onyenso, C

On tying the Rupp Arena blocks record …

“You know what’s funny? I told my coaches I was going to get eight blocks before the game… then I had seven in the first half. It’s amazing, I told my teammates I was going to get 10 blocks in one game this season and I did that.”

On the defensive improvement made by the team …

“Hopefully this game is going to be a turning point for us. We have to bring it coming into Saturday and stay locked in. If we do the same thing we did today, we have a good chance of winning that game. It all comes down to defense.”

On the difference in defensive play tonight …

“The difference today was we came in together saying we have to lock in, it’s all on us. The coaches talk and teach as much as they want to but if we as individuals and as a team don’t come together and play as one, nothing’s going to change. We had a choice that we have to make a change difference defensively - during practice we weren’t focusing enough. All of our attention was on defense.”

And here are the postgame notes via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 17-7 on the season, 7-4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Ole Miss is 18-6 overall, 5-6 in league play.

Kentucky leads the series, 111-14 and has won the last three.

UK leads 57-2 in games played in Lexington, including the last 14 in a row.

Next for Kentucky: the Wildcats embark on a two-game road swing, beginning Saturday at Auburn. Game time is 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central in Auburn), televised by ESPN.

Team Notes

Kentucky is 6-1 this season in bounce-back games after losses.

Kentucky limited Ole Miss to 63 points. UK is now 218-10 (95.6%) under Coach John Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 or fewer, including 4-0 this season.

Kentucky held Ole Miss to 0.86 points per possession. UK is 7-0 this season when keeping the opponent at 1.00 points per possession or less.

Kentucky held Ole Miss to 37.5% from the field, 24 of 64. UK is 239-24 (90.9%) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 40 percent or less from the field.

Kentucky won the rebounding, 37-34. UK is 11-0 this season when winning the rebounding.

Kentucky blocked 12 shots today. UK entered the game fourth in the nation in blocks at 6.1 per game.

Since the North Carolina game on Dec. 16 – the first game that UK had at least two seven-foot players available – the Wildcats have averaged 7.3 rejections per game. UK averaged 4.8 blocks per game prior to having two seven-footers available.

Kentucky shot 51.9% from the field, 28 of 54. The Wildcats are 11-0 this season shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Kentucky led by as many as 17 points. UK is 344-16 (95.6%) under Coach John Calipari when leading by at least 10 points during the game.

This was the first game this season that Kentucky had all players available.

Going into tonight, eight players had missed a total of 48 games because of injury, illness or other factors. Among regular players, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks are the only ones who have been available every game.

Player Notes

Ugonna Onyenso tied a Rupp Arena record by blocking 10 shots. He shares the mark with David Robinson of Navy, who had 10 rejections on Jan. 25, 1987.

tied a Rupp Arena record by blocking 10 shots. He shares the mark with David Robinson of Navy, who had 10 rejections on Jan. 25, 1987. Onyenso also had eight points tonight, making all three of his field goal attempts.

For the first time this season, Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding in the same game.

led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding in the same game. He led UK with 15 points and has landed in double figures in every game but one this season. He also led the team in rebounds with seven.

Reed Sheppard had 13 points, his 17th double-figure tally of the season, and paced the Wildcats in assists with five.

had 13 points, his 17th double-figure tally of the season, and paced the Wildcats in assists with five. Sheppard, the SEC leader in steals, had a career-high-tying five steals and has had at least two thefts in 19 of 24 games.

It is the 13th time since 1996-97 that UK had a player with at least 13 points, five assists and five steals in the same game.

Justin Edwards had 12 points, his ninth double-figure effort of the season.

had 12 points, his ninth double-figure effort of the season. Robert Dillingham had 10 points, his 19th double-figure game of the season. He added four rebounds and four assists.

had 10 points, his 19th double-figure game of the season. He added four rebounds and four assists. After missing two games, Tre Mitchell returned to action. However, he departed at the 16:13 mark of the second half with an injured left shoulder and did not re-enter. He notched five points and six rebounds in his 21 minutes on the court.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 849-260 (76.6%) all-time on-court record, including 404-120 (77.1%) at Kentucky.

Calipari is 333-69 (82.8%) against unranked opponents while at Kentucky.

Calipari is 400-130 (75.5%) in conference games during his career, including 193-64 (75.1%) in the SEC.

Calipari is 19-5 vs. Ole Miss.

In the First Half

Kentucky started D.J. Wagner , Antonio Reeves , Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell and Ugonna Onyenso for the first time. It is the sixth time in the last seven games that UK has started a first-time lineup.

, , and for the first time. It is the sixth time in the last seven games that UK has started a first-time lineup. Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard were UK’s first substitutions at the 16:53 mark.

and were UK’s first substitutions at the 16:53 mark. Trailing 23-18, UK had a 10-0 splash for a 28-23 lead and never trailed again.

UK later added an 8-0 spurt to make it 38-27.

All totaled, after trailing 23-18, UK ended the half on 25-6 run to take a 43-29 tally into intermission.

UK is 15-2 this season when leading at halftime.

In the Second Half