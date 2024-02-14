Kentucky ranked in the ESPN way-too-early top 25

Spring practice is quickly approaching for the Kentucky Wildcats, as Mark Stoops and his staff take on the new-look SEC for the first time in 2024.

After what many would consider a disappointing season for the UK program, they have once again turned spirits around after a solid high school signing class and early transfer window. After adding some key players, and retaining some key pieces, the national media seems to be high on the Cats once again entering next fall.

How high? Well, the Cats cracked the top 25 in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings for the 2024-25 campaign. Ranked by Mark Schlabach of ESPN, he has the Cats ranked No. 23 at this point of the offseason.

Here is what he had to say about the Cats.

“The Wildcats dropped five games or more in four of the past five seasons. It’s time for Mark Stoops to turn things around, especially after he flirted with leaving for Texas A&M. The Wildcats are banking on former Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff to help them revive the offense. Vandagriff was one of the most highly recruited dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, but he couldn’t get much playing time with the Bulldogs. Kentucky also added receiver Ja’Mori Maclin, who caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards at North Texas last season. Stoops is focused on Boise State offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to replace Liam Coen, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cornerback Kristian Story (Alabama) and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia) were key additions on defense.”

Kentucky comes in as the ninth-ranked SEC team in the top-25 as they sit behind Georgia (No. 1), Texas (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 6), Missouri (No. 7), Alabama (No. 9), LSU (No. 12), Oklahoma (No. 14), and Tennessee (No. 16).

These key SEC additions from the portal are going to be very useful as well, as the Cats’ schedule next season is no cakewalk. In this latest update, there are five teams on the schedule for next season that made the top-25, including the Bulldogs, Longhorns, Rebels, Volunteers, and the Louisville Cardinals (No. 21).

Stoops has the Cats in a solid place early. Gotta see some results this offseason to get the fans ready to go for a tough early schedule next season.

Where do you think Kentucky should be ranked heading into next season? Should they be ranked at all?