Tre Mitchell suffers shoulder injury

The Kentucky Wildcats have struggled to stay healthy so far this season, with numerous key players missing time due to different injuries.

But, for the first time this season, the team was fully healthy against the Ole Miss Rebels...briefly anyway.

The Cats were back in action Tuesday night against Ole Miss and cruised to a much-needed 75-63 victory, ending a three-game home losing streak.

Although Kentucky picked up the win, forward Tre Mitchell left the game in the second half due to a shoulder injury. The team said he was questionable to return, but he never emerged from the locker room.

The early concern for Mitchell is a potentially separated shoulder.

Oh boy. That slow-mo replay after Tre Mitchell ran into a screen sure looks like he's mouthing, "I dislocated my F-ing shoulder." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 14, 2024

Mitchell did not return to the game and finished the night with five points, six rebounds, and two assists. He previously missed the last two games due to a back injury he’s been dealing with all season long.

The injury is something we will all keep an eye on and will be hopeful the injury he suffered doesn’t require him to miss significant time.

Kentucky moves to 7-4 in SEC play with the win tonight over Ole Miss.

Chris Beard talks about Kentuckys defense but transitions into talking about Tre Mithcell.



He says Mitchell may not fill the stat sheet but is one of the best college basketball players in the country.



Says his poise helps the young guys so much. pic.twitter.com/wzMVOpz7wT — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 14, 2024

