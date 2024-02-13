Kentucky beats Ole Miss: 3 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 75-63.

On Saturday, the Cats lost their third game in four tries, including three straight at home for the first time in Rupp Arena history. They broke that streak in this one.

Results were mixed at the start of the game. Kentucky made six of its first eight shot attempts, led by Justin Edwards, who scored Kentucky’s first seven points, but six turnovers led to an early Rebel lead. The Cats locked things down from that point on and dominated on both ends of the court on their way to a 43-29 lead at the half.

After the break, it was eerily similar early in the second half. Ole Miss quickly cut the lead to just six and kept it under 10 for a while, but Kentucky was able to lock in and eventually pull away and put the game out of reach.

Next up, the Cats will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Saturday night.

The Cats are finally healthy (or are they?)

For the first time this season, Kentucky had all 12 scholarship players available in this one.

As everyone knows, Aaron Bradshaw missed the first seven games with a foot injury, while Zvonimir Ivisic wasn't ruled eligible until January. Ugonna Onyenso missed a lot of time with a foot injury. Adou Thiero then missed four weeks with a back injury. Rob Dillingham missed a game due to an illness. Justin Edwards missed a game.

More recently, DJ Wagner was sidelined for three games with an ankle injury, and Tre Mitchell has missed the last two matchups due to a back injury.

Finally, the Cats came into this one fully healthy. That doesn't mean they were operating on all cylinders. Chemistry and rhythm have to be at least slight concerns, as these guys haven't been playing together all season long, but regardless, it was nice to see Kentucky at full strength for the first time this season.

Now, the bad news. Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury early in the second half. He immediately came out of the game and headed to the locker room. He did not return. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious and that the Cats are able to start putting things back together—this time at full strength.

Cats don’t protect the ball

Kentucky is No. 3 nationally in turnover percentage. For all their faults, they’ve been absolutely elite at protecting the basketball. Well, that wasn't the case in this one.

The Cats had nine turnovers in the first half alone, which is tied for their most in a half this season. The worst part was that they weren't even forced turnovers: they were simply sloppy turnovers.

The Rebels are a bad defensive team, and Kentucky scored at will, but limiting possessions due to an inability to hold onto the ball certainly made this game much closer than it should have been.

Defense locks in

I’m not going to beat a dead horse. Everyone in the country knows Kentucky is one of the worst defensive teams in the nation. It’s been incredibly disappointing to this point in the season.

That doesn't mean the Cats can’t improve. They are what they are in the sense that it doesn't appear help or pick-and-roll defense, off-ball defense, or rotations will ever be a strong suit. Of course, maybe they’ll prove me wrong, but right now, I just want to see some effort.

That’s exactly what we saw in this one, and this time, it was against a top-30 team in offensive efficiency. Kentucky wasn't perfect, but they appeared genuinely locked in on the defensive end and put forth the effort/hustle that we’ve been begging to see all season long.

The Cats were focused and flying around. Edwards was active deflecting passes. Reed Sheppard (five steals) did an incredible job at just taking the ball away from the Rebels. Kentucky started picking up full court to really start showing some aggressiveness from the start of the possession. Even when mistakes were made, you could see Kentucky doing its all to make up for it.

I’d be remiss if I didn't mention the most impressive and fun part of the defensive improvement. That would be none other than Ugonna Onyenso. Ugo is an elite shot blocker. There’s no denying his ability, but his wiry frame and raw offensive game have limited his playing time.

Onyenso’s been much better in recent weeks, including a 13-point, 16-rebound, and 8-block effort against the Florida Gators a couple of weeks ago. Despite not quite putting up the same scoring and rebounding numbers, he was incredible at protecting the rim in this one. Ugo had seven blocks in the first half alone and reached double-digit blocks in the game (10), which tied the Rupp Arena record set by David Robinson in 1987.

Kentucky got a much-needed bounce-back win tonight. Let’s hope they carry the momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Auburn.