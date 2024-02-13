 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Wildcats run past Ole Miss

A much-needed win for the Cats.

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed the Ole Miss Rebels to Rupp Arena this evening, in what had become one of the more important games of the season. In need of a win, the Cats came out and picked one up as they defeated the Rebels, 75-63.

After several slow starts in the last few games, the Cats came out fairly strong, being led by Justin Edwards on the offensive end of the floor. The story for Kentucky in the first half, however, was two things: turnovers and defense. Very uncharacteristic of this squad this season; they turned the ball over a lot in the first half, but they also finally showed some promise on the defensive end of the court.

As always, though, the game changed when Reed Sheppard took over. Once John Calipari paired him with Antonio Reeves, and the dynamic guard duo helped open up the lead as the Cats took a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

After an impressive end to the first half, it was a rather sloppy start to the second. Luckily for Kentucky this evening, Ole Miss could not find the bottom of the net consistently at all. That allowed the Cats to hold and build upon a lead that hung around 12-16 points for the remainder of the game.

Jaylen Murray, who was part of the Saint Peter’s team that upset Kentucky and now plays for Ole Miss, was held to six points on 2/10 shooting.

With a much-needed win under their belt, now all eyes will turn to a very important matchup at Auburn on Saturday.

For the time being, however, let’s enjoy this win.

Go Cats!

Highlights

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight we could give this award to several different players. Reed Sheppard was impressive once again, Antonio Reeves continued his dominance on offense this season, but this game was ultimately impacted by the rim protection provided by Ugonna Onyenso.

He finished the night with eight points, two rebounds, and 10(!!!) blocks on the night.

After all the bigs got punked on the block against Gonzaga on Saturday night, Onyenso seemingly took it upon himself to make sure that Ole Miss was not going to score at the rim whenever they wanted to.

For this Kentucky team to potentially make that run in March, it will take a step forward on the defensive end of the court. Led by Onyenso, this squad took a step forward in that direction this evening.

Twitter Reactions

