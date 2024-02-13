Highlights, MVP, and Twitter reactions as Wildcats run past Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed the Ole Miss Rebels to Rupp Arena this evening, in what had become one of the more important games of the season. In need of a win, the Cats came out and picked one up as they defeated the Rebels, 75-63.

After several slow starts in the last few games, the Cats came out fairly strong, being led by Justin Edwards on the offensive end of the floor. The story for Kentucky in the first half, however, was two things: turnovers and defense. Very uncharacteristic of this squad this season; they turned the ball over a lot in the first half, but they also finally showed some promise on the defensive end of the court.

As always, though, the game changed when Reed Sheppard took over. Once John Calipari paired him with Antonio Reeves, and the dynamic guard duo helped open up the lead as the Cats took a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

After an impressive end to the first half, it was a rather sloppy start to the second. Luckily for Kentucky this evening, Ole Miss could not find the bottom of the net consistently at all. That allowed the Cats to hold and build upon a lead that hung around 12-16 points for the remainder of the game.

Jaylen Murray, who was part of the Saint Peter’s team that upset Kentucky and now plays for Ole Miss, was held to six points on 2/10 shooting.

With a much-needed win under their belt, now all eyes will turn to a very important matchup at Auburn on Saturday.

For the time being, however, let’s enjoy this win.

Go Cats!

Highlights

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight we could give this award to several different players. Reed Sheppard was impressive once again, Antonio Reeves continued his dominance on offense this season, but this game was ultimately impacted by the rim protection provided by Ugonna Onyenso.

He finished the night with eight points, two rebounds, and 10(!!!) blocks on the night.

After all the bigs got punked on the block against Gonzaga on Saturday night, Onyenso seemingly took it upon himself to make sure that Ole Miss was not going to score at the rim whenever they wanted to.

For this Kentucky team to potentially make that run in March, it will take a step forward on the defensive end of the court. Led by Onyenso, this squad took a step forward in that direction this evening.

Twitter Reactions

In honor of Valentine's Day, Pat Adams is showing America how much he loves going to the monitor. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 14, 2024

We’ve got a marriage proposal on the Hunk Cam tonight. Looks like he got a yes. And in camo pants!!! Ain’t love grand??? ❤️ — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 14, 2024

Kentucky’s Defense is better tonight



Bradshaw and Z haven’t played at all, which is what @JackPilgrimKSR said might happen — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 14, 2024

They took away another two points and gave the opponent the ball! — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 14, 2024

When we go on a run the dopamine rush BBN gets is unlike anything — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) February 14, 2024

Ugonna Onyenso has seven blocks...



... in the first half. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 14, 2024

How this team is making BBN feel pic.twitter.com/0CgKr9cr5r — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) February 14, 2024

Aaron Bradshaw just checked out of the game, sat down on the UK bench, and -- without turning around -- stuck his hand behind him so visiting 7-2 recruit Khaman Maluach could slap him five. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 14, 2024

Out of a timeout Kentucky got a wide open dunk on a pass from Sheppard to Mitchell to end the half.







Good first half Cats. — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) February 14, 2024

Big-time half for Kentucky. Lots of energy. Dominated the glass. Ugo had seven blocks. Lot to like there. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 14, 2024

Most complete half all season against an actual competent team? — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) February 14, 2024

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham sent to the scorer's table with 18:00 left after a less-than-stellar start to the second half for Kentucky.



Cats still up 45-37, but Calipari calls a timeout to end this Ole Miss run. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 14, 2024

I think we should hear more about Jay Bilas and the ice cream. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 14, 2024

Tre Mitchell is back in the locker room with a shoulder injury



Just got him back for the first time after missing two straight games. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 14, 2024

.@OnyensoUgonna has tied the @Rupp_Arena record with 10 blocks so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/Mgr2NE4pzS — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 14, 2024

When you see a little bit of yourself in little bro pic.twitter.com/rlaX5OzKlM — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) February 14, 2024

The Cats needed that one! Without the unforced turnovers it would've been a blowout. I'm happy with the result. — Mike Willis (@michael_willis1) February 14, 2024

The Commonwealth's Kid pic.twitter.com/pUEoL4YHqC — WT - Adou Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) February 13, 2024

Victory on Mardi Gras. pic.twitter.com/ll6mdzX0TJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 14, 2024

