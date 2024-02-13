Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 PM EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The Cats are coming off yet another disappointing home loss. It marked the first time they’ve lost three straight games at Rupp ever, which speaks to one of the many reasons why the red lights are flashing for BBN.

There are a lot of things to point to, but the biggest and most consistent we’ve seen all year is defending the pick and roll. It’s become mind-boggling to watch and see how bad this team is at staying in front of their guards while defending the pick and roll.

Calipari has gone on record saying this team will break through, which of course he’ll say, but with only a few weeks left in the regular season, hope is starting to dwindle.

Ole Miss is currently a bubble team, sitting at “the last four in” section, so a win on the road over Kentucky would go a long way in helping them secure their spot.

It should be another fun one. Get ready for the action by checking out these pregame reads.

