Tuesday Headlines: Ole Miss Gameday

Gameday is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will be in the friendly confines of Rupp Arena tonight for an important matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels while looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

One of the league’s biggest surprises this season, the 18-5 Rebels already have their most wins since the 2018-19 season. However, they’re also firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, so this is the type of game where Kentucky best be prepared for a postseason-type matchup, or that losing streak will likely reach four.

Will the Cats get the W tonight? Will can only hope...

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss – UK Athletics

No. 22 Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday night, facing Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference matchup inside Rupp Arena.

Stephanie Schoonover Crowned SEC Pitcher of the Week – UK Athletics

Schoonover was 3-0 on opening weekend with wins over No. 3 Stanford, Minnesota, and an opening day win vs. UC Santa Barbara.

Know Your Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels - Cats Pause

Kentucky will look to avoid a fourth straight home loss when Ole Miss visits Lexington Tuesday evening.

Defending 3-point line, rebounding among Kentucky’s keys against Ole Miss - KSR

Kentucky associate coach Orlando Antigua preached about defending the three-point line and finishing possessions off with rebounds.

Kentucky hosting elite international big man Khaman Maluach on official visit - Cats Pause

Maluach is projected as a top-5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2026 G Mimi Thiero, Adou's sister, takes unofficial visit to Kentucky WBB - KSR

6-foot-4 2026 guard Oumou "Mimi" Thiero took an unofficial visit to Kentucky on Sunday as the Kentucky women hosted Texas A&M.

Healthy Grant Smith Ready for 2024 Season – UK Athletics

After having hip surgery in the offseason, the resilient Smith will take the field with his determination to bounce back matching his belief in the team this season.

Martels Carter Jr. talks Top Three Schools ahead of Final Decision - On3

Kentucky is the leader in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) but they have some competition.

49ers players say they didn't know Super Bowl overtime rules - ESPN

Multiple 49ers players said they were not aware of the NFL's postseason overtime rules.

No. 23 Indiana State ranked for first time since 1979 - ESPN

Indiana State's balanced scoring, free-flowing offense and its goggle-wearing big man have the program off to one of its best starts in years.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirms he will be returning in 2024- NFL

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday he will be returning next season as Kansas City looks to become the first team in NFL history to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.

New Spiral-Shaped Lens is Massive Improvement for Eyewear: ‘Potentially Revolutionizing Ophthalmology’ - GNN

This phenomenon, known as an 'optical vortex,' creates multiple clear focus points, which allow the lens to focus at different distances.