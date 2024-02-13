Class Of 2026 SF Dothan Ijadimbola talks about early recruitment

With the recruiting for the class of 2024 being almost over, it is never too early to start looking at the upcoming recruits that could capture the attention of the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff in the near future.

Class of 2026 4-star small forward Dothan Ijadimbola hails from Minneapolis (MN) and is currently ranked No. 44 nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Ijadimbola is listed as a 6-foot-6, 180-pound sophomore and recently spoke to A Sea of Blue about how his recruitment is currently going.

At this time, it is still early on in his recruitment process, but he says that Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa St, and Iowa have all stuck out to him.

Although Kentucky hasn’t recruited him yet, he would love to receive an offer from them eventually.

“It would mean a lot, a lot of high major players have gone there and had lots of success leading them to the NBA,” Ijadimbola tells A Sea of Blue.

With Kentucky having many successful players playing in their program, he believes he could fit right into their system.

“Yeah, they seem to let guys play their game, and their offense flows great for the guys that float through their system,” Ijadimbola says.

As for how Ijadimbola would describe his game.

“I think I am a three-level scorer. My first ability would be my driving and being able to finish through contact. My shot creating within the 3-point line is efficient as well, and if a 3 is needed, I can sink one down for you,” Ijadimbola tells us.

Even though it is still early in his recruitment, Ijadimbola knows what he is looking for when he does commit to a school.

“I’m looking for a good relationship with the coach, always important. Next would be their style of play. I like to get out in transition and make plays for others as others do for me,” Ijadimbola says. “Another important thing is the guys there with me, who’s at my position, and the recruiting class coming in with me. I want to connect with them and be able to just hoop with my squad.”

With Kentucky still focusing on finishing this year’s class, Ijadimbola could be a name to keep an eye out for in the future when it comes time for Kentucky to start recruiting more in the 2026 class.