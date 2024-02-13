Class of 2027 QB Jameson Purcell talks Kentucky offer

With the news of Liam Coen departing, the Kentucky Wildcats are still offering many recruits on the offensive side, as they recently just offered class of 2027 quarterback Jameson Purcell.

Purcell is a 6-foot-2 quarterback from Park Ridge, Illinois. He has received other offers from Louisville, New Mexico State, Auburn, and WKU, among others.

As for how Purcell felt after being offered from Kentucky.

“It felt great to get an offer from an SEC school like Kentucky,” Purcell tells A Sea of Blue. “I was so honored and excited! They have a great coaching staff, phenomenal facilities, and a stellar program.”

When asked about what he would like to see out of the next offensive coordinator when that is chosen after the departure of Coen.

“I would love to see a pro-style offense and a spread offense,” Purcell says. “You can attack downfield, establish the run, and use intermediate throws.”

With Coen leaving, so far Purcell’s main recruiter at Kentucky has been Vince Marrow.

“Coach Marrow has been a big part of my visits there,” Purcell tells us. “He’s been very welcoming and just told me how great Kentucky is and that my future is bright.”

Another big key that could help in Purcell’s recruitment at Kentucky is the recent success of Will Levis with him getting drafted and just finishing his rookie season with the Tennessee Titans.

“Kentucky obviously did a great job getting Will ready for the NFL, and that for sure will play a part in my decision-making process,” Purcell said. “It shows that Kentucky is a strong program, serious about their players, and can develop young athletes, quarterbacks especially, and prepare them for the next level.”

Even with Purcell only being a freshman, he believes he can both run and pass if needed as a quarterback.

“I am a playmaker and feel confident in both passing and running,” Purcell says. “I can push the ball vertically and can process plays quickly.

Since only being a freshman, no schools are currently leading due to it being so early in his recruitment process, but he did mention he has taken visits to Miami, Louisville, and Kentucky, but also hopes to visit LSU and a few others during his 7 vs. 7 season.

As for how the visit went for him, he really enjoyed his time in Lexington.

“The visit went great,” Purcell says. “We basically saw everything, football facility, stadium, and campus. I thought everything was really nice and new. My Dad and I also drove around Lexington, and we both came away impressed. The conversation on the tour went great. We touched just about everything — football, culture, eight straight bowl games, campus life, academic support, internships, job.”