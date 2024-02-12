Rob Dillingham surprised John Calipari with a cake on his birthday

The Kentucky Wildcats are in quite a slump on the basketball court, including three straight home losses at Rupp Arena.

The Cats most recently fell to Gonzaga over the weekend and now sit at 16-7 on the season with a tough SEC slate still ahead.

On a more positive note, Rob Dillingham recently extended a kind gesture to head coach John Calipari.

Dillingham reached out to Brandi Romines, the officially licensed baker of the University of Kentucky baked goods, and requested a birthday cake for Calipari, who revealed the news during his Monday call-in show.

Dillingham even offered to pay for the cake, and Brandi confirmed it was true!

I can confirm this is true

We have a wonderful group of kids. Losses are going to happen on the court. But in the real world, those kids are champs! They get what matters and I’m so proud of all of them! GO CATS! — Brandi Romines (@brandiromines) February 12, 2024

Calipari expressed his love for Dillingham saying, “It shows you his heart, that he is kind.”

John Calipari says Rob Dillingham surprised him and had a custom cake made for his birthday, from the talented @brandiromines.



"It shows you his heart, that he is kind." pic.twitter.com/tNZxs5WI63 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 12, 2024

Kentucky has quite a bit of work to do to get back on track before heading into postseason play, but it’s awesome to see this kind of love within the team.

The Cats will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night, hosting Ole Miss inside of Rupp Arena.