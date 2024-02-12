Sheppard sits atop Jeff Goodman’s Freshman Power Rankings; Dillingham and Wagner also listed

The Kentucky Wildcats have lost four of their last six games and have struggled to find much consistency over that span. They are just 6-4 in SEC play, losing their most recent game to the unranked Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Through all that, the Cats have found consistency in two of their freshman. Unlike what one would’ve said prior to the start of the season, neither of those two are 5-star freshman Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, or Aaron Bradshaw.

Former 4-star recruits Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham cracked the top three in Jeff Goodman’s updated Freshman of the Year rankings. Sheppard came in at No. 1 following another outstanding week while Dillingham was No. 3.

DJ Wagner also cracked the list but fell to No. 15.

. @GoodmanHoops Updated Freshman Of The Year Rankings



- Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Myles Rice, PJ Haggerty



-Isaiah Collier, DJ Wagner, Ja’Kobe Walter pic.twitter.com/heCfj4CJhj — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 12, 2024

Sheppard has led the team in assists in four of the last five games while leading in scoring in two of those. He has been a staple for the offense and has consistently made the right basketball play when given the opportunity.

As for Dillingham, while he didn’t get much opportunity in the second half against Gonzaga, he should continue to be a spark off the bench for Coach Cal and his staff. Dillingham put up 35 on the Tennessee Volunteers on Feb. 3, his best outing of the season.

Like Wagner, many Cats have struggled with injuries, so one should expect DJ to get back on the court and potentially climb back up the rankings in the coming weeks. The Cats have Ole Miss at home on Tuesday and then are at Auburn on Saturday.

Another crucial week for Kentucky Basketball.