Mike Edwards wins second Super Bowl with a different team, a first for a former Wildcat

The Kentucky Wildcats didn’t have a ton of Super Bowl representation this year, but former standout safety Mike Edwards did play for the Kansas City Chiefs and is an NFL Champion for the second time in his career.

Edwards also won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers a few years ago. That team, one led by Tom Brady, actually defeated the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Edwards, per UK statistician Corey Price, made Kentucky history Sunday evening.

Edwards became the first-ever Wildcat to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

.@M__Edwards7 is the first former @UKFootball player to win a Super Bowl with 2 different teams (Buccaneers, Chiefs) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 12, 2024

Edwards played for the Wildcats from 2014-18 and was among the best safeties in school history. He ended the 2016 season with 100 total tackles, 5.5 of which went for a loss, and three interceptions. He followed that up with two seasons in which he had 82 or more tackles.

Edwards was then taken in the third round by the Bucs in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Originally from Cincinnati (OH), he spent four years in Tampa Bay and joined Kansas City this past offseason. Throughout his five years in the NFL, Edwards has 28 starts and 75 appearances.

Edwards knows what success looks like, and he played a part in the Chiefs Super Bowl-winning campaign. Expect the 5-foot-10 defensive back to be back with Kansas City next season as it looks to win its third straight Super Bowl.

However, Edwards wasn’t the only former Cat to get a ring, as Darian Kinnard is now a back-to-back champion after joining the Chiefs as a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kinnard appeared in one game as a rookie, then was waived during final cuts this year before signing with the practice squad, where he’s been ever since.

One of the best offensive linemen to ever play at Kentucky, Kinnard is now a two-time champion alongside Edwards.