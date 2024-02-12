Cats offer Michigan transfer Matthew Hibner

The Kentucky Wildcats football program has had an interesting last few weeks. From the second exodus of Liam Coen to the reported addition of new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, Kentucky has undergone some changes.

Another piece of breaking news for the Cats is the offering of Michigan Wolverines tight end Matthew Hibner.

Hibner announced the news Saturday on Twitter.

Extremely thankful to receive an offer from Kentucky! @vincemarrow pic.twitter.com/Cz2xQE8fGI — Matthew Hibner (@MatthewHibner) February 10, 2024

Another program undergoing change with the leaving of head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines will be losing Hibner as he decided to enter his name in the transfer portal in January.

Michigan is coming off a National Championship victory, but it appears time for Hibner to find a more impactful role in an offense. Could Kentucky be the program that unlocks his potential? They believe so it appears.

Hibner was originally a 4-star recruit and the seventh-best tight end in the class of 2020, per 247 Sports. Kentucky was not one of the 27 programs that offered him when he was originally recruited out of Virginia, a state seldomly recruited under Mark Stoops.

The 6-foot-4 tight end has been with the Michigan program since 2020. He didn’t play any the first two seasons but has gotten snaps in 20 games over the last two. Hibner was used most in a special teams role as he had just two receptions for 15 yards throughout the last two seasons.